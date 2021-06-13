Carol Joy Holling Camp overcomes staff shortages to bring back summer outdoor experience for kids

Another difference from a normal year is the continued presence of some COVID-19 related precautions. Gerdes said the camp is following all CDC and American Camp Association guidelines.

While the camp is working to allow campers to be unmasked as much as possible, he said there are certain situations where campers wear masks and are more limited to specific groups.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2020, there was no traditional camp, but Gerdes said the camp did its best to offer other opportunities by opening up the facilities for people to hike and also running camps where families could come out and stay by themselves and take part in self-guided programming.

The off-year also provided time for a major project at the campsite. While the camp was empty, construction of the new Hazel Dillon Lodge, a 10,000-foot, $3.5 million project, was completed.

The lodge was donated by Sid Dillon, who named it for his wife Hazel Dillon, a Fremont philanthropist who died in 2018. The lodge is used for programming for the camp’s first through sixth graders, Gerdes said. The lodge will also be used for events and retreats.

“It's a great addition to our property,” he said.

Despite some continued restrictions and obstacles, Gerdes said everyone is excited to be back at camp.