 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Carjackers steal man's car at gunpoint

  • 0

A Lincoln man lost his car after three people held him at gunpoint, then took the car early Monday morning, Lincoln Police said.

The man was driving near 48th and A streets at about 1 a.m., LPD Capt. Tarvis Banks said, when an unknown woman waved him down.

Once the man stopped, two other suspects appeared with a handgun and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

The three drove off with the 2001 black Mazda Tribute and its contents, including the man's phone, wallet and shoes.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

Attempted car sale in North Omaha turns into armed carjacking
Police investigate string of gunpoint robberies at Lincoln, Omaha gas stations
Lincoln man sentenced for 6-hour crime spree stealing cars and crashing them
Crime logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Video game companies halt operations in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News