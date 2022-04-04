Carjackers steal man's car at gunpoint

A Lincoln man lost his car after three people held him at gunpoint, then took the car early Monday morning, Lincoln Police said.
The man was driving near 48th and A streets at about 1 a.m., LPD Capt. Tarvis Banks said, when an unknown woman waved him down.
Once the man stopped, two other suspects appeared with a handgun and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.
The three drove off with the 2001 black Mazda Tribute and its contents, including the man's phone, wallet and shoes.
No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Lincoln area
Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area's economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, but created a real estate boom driven largely by
people buying second homes as vacation properties. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lincoln, NE using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of January 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.9% to $325,677.
Keep reading to see if your home city made the list.
#20. Pleasant Dale, NE
- 1 year price change: +13.5%
- 5 year price change: +38.9%
- Typical home value: $372,150 (#9 most expensive city in metro)
#19. Seward, NE
- 1 year price change: +14.0%
- 5 year price change: +40.5%
- Typical home value: $244,192 (#18 most expensive city in metro)
#18. Waverly, NE
- 1 year price change: +14.2%
- 5 year price change: +51.1%
- Typical home value: $291,558 (#14 most expensive city in metro)
#17. Utica, NE
- 1 year price change: +14.3%
- 5 year price change: +39.7%
- Typical home value: $188,129 (#23 most expensive city in metro)
#16. Garland, NE
- 1 year price change: +14.6%
- 5 year price change: +43.5%
- Typical home value: $337,831 (#12 most expensive city in metro)
#15. Lincoln, NE
- 1 year price change: +14.6%
- 5 year price change: +46.4%
- Typical home value: $250,845 (#15 most expensive city in metro)
#14. Hickman, NE
- 1 year price change: +14.7%
- 5 year price change: +45.8%
- Typical home value: $331,537 (#13 most expensive city in metro)
#13. Malcolm, NE
- 1 year price change: +14.9%
- 5 year price change: +52.3%
- Typical home value: $408,172 (#6 most expensive city in metro)
#12. Roca, NE
- 1 year price change: +15.1%
- 5 year price change: +49.8%
- Typical home value: $504,598 (#2 most expensive city in metro)
#11. Goehner, NE
- 1 year price change: +15.3%
- 5 year price change: +44.5%
- Typical home value: $157,239 (#24 most expensive city in metro)
#10. Denton, NE
- 1 year price change: +15.3%
- 5 year price change: +47.8%
- Typical home value: $465,414 (#3 most expensive city in metro)
#9. Sprague, NE
- 1 year price change: +15.8%
- 5 year price change: +74.6%
- Typical home value: $199,316 (#20 most expensive city in metro)
#8. Raymond, NE
- 1 year price change: +16.5%
- 5 year price change: +48.6%
- Typical home value: $451,312 (#4 most expensive city in metro)
#7. Bennet, NE
- 1 year price change: +16.5%
- 5 year price change: +53.0%
- Typical home value: $361,193 (#10 most expensive city in metro)
#6. Davey, NE
- 1 year price change: +17.0%
- 5 year price change: +58.4%
- Typical home value: $406,494 (#7 most expensive city in metro)
#5. Martell, NE
- 1 year price change: +17.1%
- 5 year price change: +62.9%
- Typical home value: $418,905 (#5 most expensive city in metro)
#4. Firth, NE
- 1 year price change: +17.7%
- 5 year price change: +52.7%
- Typical home value: $386,450 (#8 most expensive city in metro)
#3. Panama, NE
- 1 year price change: +18.3%
- 5 year price change: +52.0%
- Typical home value: $248,590 (#16 most expensive city in metro)
#2. Hallam, NE
- 1 year price change: +18.3%
- 5 year price change: +55.4%
- Typical home value: $351,340 (#11 most expensive city in metro)
#1. Cordova, NE
- 1 year price change: +19.8%
- 5 year price change: +26.1%
- Typical home value: $107,323 (#25 most expensive city in metro)
