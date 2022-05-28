 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Career prosecutor appointed acting US Attorney for Nebraska

Longtime Nebraska prosecutor Steven Russell has been named the acting U.S. Attorney to take over following the retirement of interim U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.

Russell’s appointment will be effective Saturday.

A 1982 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, he has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 1985. Prior to joining the Attorney’s Office, Russell worked in private practice and as a Deputy Hall County Attorney.

Russell is originally from Indiana. During his tenure with the Department of Justice, Russell has handled a wide variety of cases, both civil and criminal, and currently serves as the District of Nebraska’s first assistant U.S. Attorney.

Russell will serve until a new U.S. Attorney is appointed by President Biden.

Sharp served as a prosecutor in Nebraska for 40 years, taking over as interim Nebraska U.S. Attorney in 2021 following the resignation of Joe Kelly.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

