Car wreck involving 3 vehicles at 1st and Cornhusker

At least one individual is in serious condition after a multi-vehicle accident Saturday at the intersection of N. 1st St. and Cornhusker Highway, according to police.

The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of the car crash involving three vehicles at 12:07 p.m. Saturday.

Police couldn't say how many were involved in the accident at this time. The person in serious condition was transported to Bryan West, Lincoln Police Cpt. Jake Dilsaver said.

The intersection will be closed for a significant period of time. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes until further notice.

This is a devolving story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.