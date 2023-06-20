Car enthusiasts can travel back to the early 1900s in Lincoln this weekend with a gathering of classic car fans, vintage vehicles and roaring engines.

Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed will host its International Speedsters Trials and Reunion in Lincoln from Wednesday through Saturday. The event happens every two years and brings nationwide car enthusiasts and their vintage vehicles together. This year, 23 different states will be represented.

There are three opportunities for the public to see the timeless automobiles in action. Car models include a Model T, A and B Roadster, Touring, Cabriolet, Roaster Pickup and vintage race cars.

Thursday will feature a road trip through rural Nebraska. At 8:30 a.m., around 100 vehicles will leave the museum located at 599 Oakcreek Drive. Around 11 a.m., the cars will take a lunch break in Fairbury at Rock Creek Station, 57426 710th Road.

On Friday, around 30 vintage vehicles will participate in the Hill Climb, a popular sporting event from the early days of the automobile. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6200 West Fletcher Ave. Motor Food Truck will be available for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The weekend will come to a close Saturday with a family-friendly Cars & Coffee gathering at Speedway Motors, 340 Victory Lane. The summer event occurs monthly and displayed nearly 1,200 cars in May. Visitors who bring their own specialty cars will receive two vouchers to the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed. The speedsters will be available to view along with free coffee and donuts from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit museumofamericanspeed.com/speedstersreunion.

