A woman experiencing a mental health episode rigged her car to drive into the Nebraska Capitol on Monday afternoon, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the woman put a rock on the gas pedal and then got out of the car, which was aimed at the building.

Instead, the car crashed into a tree a few feet away, he said. The Legislature was not in session on Monday.

Troopers, who provide security at the Capitol, took the driver into custody and transported her to the hospital, according to a tweet from the patrol's account several hours later.

There were no injuries.

