Capitol to host Christmas tree Lighting Sunday

Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will host the annual Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting at the Capitol on Sunday.
The event will be held in the rotunda from 2-3 p.m. and is open to the public. In addition to the Christmas tree lighting, the afternoon will include live musical performances and a Christmas message from the governor.
Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Lauren Dietrich
News intern
Lauren Dietrich is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A native of Omaha, Dietrich is pursuing a career in the field of journalism.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today