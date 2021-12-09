 Skip to main content
Capitol to host Christmas tree Lighting Sunday
Capitol to host Christmas tree Lighting Sunday

  • Updated
Capitol Tree Lighting

Governor Pete Rickets speaks to a crowd gathered in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda before lighting the Christmas tree at one of the annual events.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will host the annual Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting at the Capitol on Sunday.

The event will be held in the rotunda from 2-3 p.m. and is open to the public. In addition to the Christmas tree lighting, the afternoon will include live musical performances and a Christmas message from the governor.

Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com

