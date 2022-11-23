Capitol closed Thursday, Friday; tours resume Saturday

The Nebraska State Capitol will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, but will reopen for visitors 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Free, guided tours will be offered on the hour, except at noon, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday. The final tour of the day begins at 4 p.m., and the Capitol closes at 5 p.m.
Monday-through-Friday tours are offered on the hour between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., except at noon. The 14th-floor observation decks are open, weather permitting.
Call 402-471-0448 for more tour information.
