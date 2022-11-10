Capitol ceremony to honor veterans, cornerstone anniversary

Mayor Clarence Zehrung had high hopes for the laying of the Capitol’s cornerstone, 100 years ago this week.
No person now living will ever witness a more eventful day, he told the newspaper. He predicted his city would fill with visitors from all over Nebraska and even abroad, because the beauty of the building’s plans had attracted the world’s attention.
Zehrung knew something about Capitol construction; he was old enough to have watched the first two go up, get used and become obsolete.
But this was different. This building would last. And on this Armistice Day, just four years after the end of the Great War, the cornerstone would “honor those who fell in service to their country.”
In 10 years, when it was finished, this would be a $10 million war memorial.
The mayor was right about the crowd that day. An estimated 2,000 joined a parade that had started at Ninth and O. Thousands more were waiting at the grounds or watching from the windows — and the rooftop dome — of the old Capitol.
Most reporters covering the Capitol cornerstone mentioned the weather: “Eight thousand Nebraskans stood in the mud of a dismal November day here Saturday,” one paper wrote.
“In spite of lowering skies and a drizzling rain, thousands of people gathered,” wrote another.
They listened to music and song, prayers, speeches and more speeches.
Then the national commander of the American Legion spread the first trowel of mortar. Gov. S.R. McKelvie spread the second, and a derrick lowered the cornerstone into place.
A century later, Roxanne Smith wants to replicate that day with an anniversary celebration — but without the weather.
“When we started this, everybody was saying maybe you should have it outside by the cornerstone,” the Capitol’s tourism supervisor said. “I said, 'No, not in November.'”
Instead, she booked the rotunda, worked with the Department of Military Affairs and helped plan a program that starts at 11 a.m. with a prelude by the Heartland of America Offutt Brass and ends with a benediction and dismissal.
And in between: a presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts, the national anthem by the University Singers, prayers, more music and several speeches — by the secretary of state, capitol administrator, governor, adjutant general and director of military affairs.
Wendy Adelson will be there in honor of her son, Marine Cpl. Daegan Page of Omaha, who was killed in Afghanistan last year.
She’ll present an American flag and a few of her son’s personal mementos. “As a way to recognize and honor all the people who have fallen in service of their country since 1922, since the end of the Great War, because that's what the building's about,” Smith said.
Those items and others will be tucked into a small memory box that will be placed near the 1922 cornerstone — proof to a far-flung future generation that Nebraska didn’t stop honoring its war dead, even a century after its first ceremony, she said.
Nebraska Public Media will broadcast the event, which should end by about 12:30 p.m.
The ceremony went on for hours 100 years ago, with luncheons, receptions, dinners and dances that stretched into the evening.
And the laying of the cornerstone still wasn’t finished.
Two days after thousands had gathered at the Capitol construction site, two men returned. They had the grounds to themselves.
“(They) did not wear long coats or high hats, but were clad in overalls and felt headgear,” the newspaper reported.
The Legion commander and governor knew how to give a good speech, but not how to handle a trowel. So the two masons separated the cornerstone, hoisted it up and reapplied the mortar, the paper said.
“Then the big block was let down again. It is laid good and solid this time.”