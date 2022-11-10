Capitol ceremony to honor veterans, cornerstone anniversary

Four more ways to honor veterans

Can’t make it to Friday’s once-in-a-century ceremony at the Capitol? Here are other ways to observe Veterans Day in Lincoln:

* The state Capitol will be lit green Thursday through Sunday nights in honor of Veterans Day.

* The 24th annual Veterans Walk of Recognition starts at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium and ends at Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park.

* The Veterans Day Ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Friday at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park and includes remarks by Roger Lempke, former adjutant general; and Diane Gonzolas, former city communications manager; presentation of the colors and music.

* Sunday's fourth annual Lincoln Veterans Parade starts with a 2 p.m. opening ceremony on the north steps of the Capitol and will follow K Street from South 21st to South 14th streets.

Residents are advised to arrive early. Free parking will be available at the Nelnet lot, 21st and K, and the city lot at 10th and Rosa Parks Way.

Parade entries include veteran organizations, the Veterans Memorial Garden, The Roughriders, Daughters of the American Revolution, Cornhusker Ford Model A Club, Blue Star Mothers, VA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, U-Haul, Sandhills Global and more. Several high school marching bands will perform.

The parade will air live on LNKTV, on Allo Channel 2 and Spectrum Channel 1300. It will also stream at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov, YouTube.com/LNKTVcity and Facebook.com/lincolnnebraska.

These streets will be closed Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m., with no vehicle access to adjacent properties:

* 14th Street, H to K.

* 16th Street, H to L.

* 17th Street, J to L.

* 18th Street from J to L.

* 20th Street from J to L.

* 21st Street, J to L.

* Goodhue Boulevard from H to G.

* H Street from 14th to 16th.

* K Street, South 13th to 21st.

* South Antelope Valley Parkway from K to L.

More info at lincolnveteransparade.org.