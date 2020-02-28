Capital Humane Society names replacement for longtime CEO Downey

Shannon Martin Roebuck will take over as executive director of the Capital Humane Society when president and CEO Bob Downey retires on June 30.

The animal shelter's board of directors selected Martin Roebuck, who has 20 years of experience working for nonprofits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Martin Roebuck said she looks forward to continuing Downey's work in leading the shelter for 36 years.

During that time, Downey established the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, introduced an early-age spay/neuter program in the state and worked with state Sen. Don Wesely to make dog and cock fighting a felony in Nebraska.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.