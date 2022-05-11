Capital Humane Society names new executive director

After a national search, the Capital Humane Society has named the current interim executive director as its permanent replacement.

Matt Madcharo has worked at the shelter since 2007 in a variety of positions, including as a seasonal animal care member, office manager, director of fundraising and director of operations for the admissions and assessment center.

He earned a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

With the help of an outside recruiting firm, the board of directors agreed that Madcharo's professionalism, sound decision-making and leadership made him the best candidate, board chair April Rimpley said Wednesday in a news release.

Under Madcharo's direction, the Humane Society recently launched the Pawsitive Impact Program at its 1626 South St. location. It provides general care assistance to eligible dog and cat owners at a highly reduced rate.

