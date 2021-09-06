 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital Humane Society makes trip to rescues 6 dogs from New Orleans shelter
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Capital Humane Society makes trip to rescues 6 dogs from New Orleans shelter

  • Updated
  • 0
Capital Humane Society rescue trip

A team from the Capital Humane Society made a trip to New Orleans and returned Monday with six dogs to help Zeus' Place Rescue, a shelter there trying to take care of animals despite the electricity still being out due to Hurricane Ida.

 Courtesy photo

A team from the Capital Humane Society made a weekend trip to New Orleans to help a shelter there trying to take care of animals in the city still reeling from Hurricane Ida.

In a Facebook Post on Saturday, a worker said they been connected with Zeus' Place Rescue there through the Best Friends Network and agreed to come down and bring some dogs back to Nebraska.

"We hope we can help them as much as they're helping these animals," one of the Capital Humane Society workers said. 

The group left at 1 a.m. Saturday and arrived in New Orleans on Sunday, posting video just before noon loading up an air conditioned van with six dogs: Skipper, Wilma, Sam and Maggie, Arugula and Suni Lee.

They drove back through the night, returning Monday morning and showing the dogs their new temporary homes.

Five people rescued from Elkhorn River
Omaha pair get federal prison time for sex trafficking minors in Omaha, Lincoln area
Man drowns while duck hunting at lake near North Platte
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News