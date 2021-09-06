Capital Humane Society makes trip to rescues 6 dogs from New Orleans shelter

A team from the Capital Humane Society made a weekend trip to New Orleans to help a shelter there trying to take care of animals in the city still reeling from Hurricane Ida.

In a Facebook Post on Saturday, a worker said they been connected with Zeus' Place Rescue there through the Best Friends Network and agreed to come down and bring some dogs back to Nebraska.

"We hope we can help them as much as they're helping these animals," one of the Capital Humane Society workers said.

The group left at 1 a.m. Saturday and arrived in New Orleans on Sunday, posting video just before noon loading up an air conditioned van with six dogs: Skipper, Wilma, Sam and Maggie, Arugula and Suni Lee.

They drove back through the night, returning Monday morning and showing the dogs their new temporary homes.

Lori Pilger Public safety reporter