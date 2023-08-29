Capital Humane Society announced plans Tuesday for a new low-cost veterinary clinic near 56th and O streets.

The Stransky Veterinary Center will be in a strip mall at 5505 O St. and will offer low-cost veterinary services, such as spaying and neutering of pets, microchipping and vaccinations.

The Humane Society said the new clinic, which will occupy Suites 1 and 2, is scheduled to open in March. It said the project was made possible by a "significant gift" from the Leonard and Angeleen Stransky Charitable Trust.

The clinic will become the Humane Society's third location, joining the admissions and assessment center at 2320 Park Blvd. and the Pieloch pet adoption center at 6500 S. 70th St.

The organization said its Pawsitive Impact Project, which helps people who can't afford veterinary care get care for their pets, will move to the new veterinary center.

Additional information about the project is available at stranskyveterinarycenter.org.

