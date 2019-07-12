{{featured_button_text}}
Lights for Liberty

Demonstrators listen to a speaker at the "Lights for Liberty" candlelight vigil at the state Capitol Friday night. The event was one of hundreds held across the country protesting migrant camps at the U.S.-Mexico border.

 COLLIN SPILINEK Lincoln Journal Star

Demonstrators gathered at the state Capitol Friday night as part of a nationwide candlelight vigil protesting the conditions of migrant camps at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The vigil took place on the north steps and included multiple speakers, including attorney Shirl Mora James and Rev. Janet Banks, a local pastor.

"Lights for Liberty" protests took place in hundreds of cities across the country and in Nebraska, including Omaha, Lexington, Grand Island and Wayne.

The demonstrations come amid reports of poor conditions for migrant children and families, including family separations, at detention facilities at the border and nationwide ICE raids reportedly planned for this weekend.

