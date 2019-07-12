Demonstrators gathered at the state Capitol Friday night as part of a nationwide candlelight vigil protesting the conditions of migrant camps at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The vigil took place on the north steps and included multiple speakers, including attorney Shirl Mora James and Rev. Janet Banks, a local pastor.
"Lights for Liberty" protests took place in hundreds of cities across the country and in Nebraska, including Omaha, Lexington, Grand Island and Wayne.
The demonstrations come amid reports of poor conditions for migrant children and families, including family separations, at detention facilities at the border and nationwide ICE raids reportedly planned for this weekend.