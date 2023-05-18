Smoky conditions on Thursday afternoon triggered a health advisory from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Northern winds have carried substantial smoke from wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia, says Gary Bergstrom, the supervisor for the department's air quality program.

Bergstrom said the conditions are likely to persist through early Friday afternoon and may carry over into Saturday.

The smoke is especially hazardous to those with respiratory conditions including bronchitis, emphysema and asthma, and may trigger chest pain in some residents with heart disease, Bergstrom said.

The department advises at-risk individuals to avoid strenuous activity while outdoors and be mindful of symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and chest pain.

Residents can find 24-hour updates on air quality conditions online.

