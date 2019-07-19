The Camp Creek Threshers will be hosting their 20th annual antique machinery and threshing show this weekend.
Held once a year at Camp Creek Threshers' 75-acre property east of Waverly, the gates will open Saturday and Sunday at 6 a.m. and include an all-you-can-eat pancake feed until 9:30 a.m. both days.
The event's main attraction, the Parade of Power, begins at 2 p.m. and will feature a parade of antique agriculture machines, including a thresher demonstration. The show will also feature special exhibits such as a log-sawing gas engine, a rail-mounted steam engine crane and other large industrial equipment.
The show will also feature old-fashioned crafting techniques from blacksmiths, potters and weavers, and attendees will be able to see how butter is made and can purchase homemade bread.
New this year will be the grand opening of the Waverly Jail and Museum. The jail is a restored single-story building that provides viewers a look into the early days of American law enforcement.
A children's pedal tractor pull will be Sunday at 11 a.m.
Admission is $10 per day with a $2 military discount on Sunday. Children under 12 years old get in free with an adult.