Camille A. Brown & Dancers explore Black identity and culture in captivating Lied show

From it’s homage to Black performers of the past through it’s joyous concluding celebration of New Orleans’ “New Second Line,” Camille A. Brown & Dancers presented a captivating evening exploring Black identity and culture through dynamic music, dance and innovative staging Thursday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

The homage came in the 35-minute first act of choreographer Brown’s evening-long “Mr. TOL.E.RancE,” which opened with animated credits projected on a curtain at the back of the stage, the titles pushed across the surface by figures with the oversized heads of the likes of Dave Chappelle, Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Moms Mabley.

Dancing to Kwinton Gray’s piano, the eight-member company appeared in flat caps, suspendered trousers and Oxfords to begin its spin through, first minstrely, then tap, soft shoe, jazz dance and, as the posters for television shows like “Amos & Andy” and “Different Strokes” flashed off the curtains, rapping/singing the theme from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” complete with the Carlton dance.

Simultaneously celebrating the Black performers of the last century and critiquing their cultural exploitation, the piece was entertaining, impressively performed and thought provoking. When I spoke to Brown a couple of weeks ago, she said the excerpts in the program were designed, in part, to make those who saw them want to experience the full piece. “Mr. TOL.E.RAncE” certainly did that for me.

“Ink” examined the Black experience through two segments.

“Culture Codes,” which found Catherine Foster shaking, sliding and reaching toward the sky to the Dejembe drum of Nyemba Seales, and

Turf,” in which Timothy Edwards and Dorse Brown — one dressed in a Spurs basketball jersey, the other in short hoodie, backwards baseball cap, shorts and Chuck Taylors, took a trip through a young Black man’s life, from children’s games to street life to cowering on the floor and seemingly recovering from an assault — sadly bringing to mind the police beatings of Black men.

In contrast with the first act, “Turf” was performed against a flat black curtain under bright white light with no music. That made the duo’s dancing, often in unison, particularly impressive and, as it moved into Afro-futurism at the end of the piece, powerfully moving.

The program ended with a short celebration of the Second Line, the New Orleans brass band parade held after funerals. Created in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed many of the Crescent City’s Black neighborhoods, the piece grew from the slow funeral opening to high-energy, joyous dancing to a recorded brass band number, joined by Gray on piano with images from Second Line parades on the curtain behind.

Appropriately for a program of what Brown calls “social dance for social change,” the company held a discussion following the performance, creating an greater connection with the audience and adding insight to the preceding 75 minutes of dance.