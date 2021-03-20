Cameron the 'Capitol Cat' returns home safely

After disappearing more than a week ago, Cameron the "Capitol Cat" returned to his post on the Capitol’s south steps late Friday night.

Cameron showed up around 11 p.m. Friday back at his owner Diana McGinnis’ house, she said. He came inside, ate, played a bit and then headed over to the Capitol.

Capitol Security staff said they spotted Cameron at the Capitol a short time later.

“Happy to report 'Cameron the Capitol Cat' returned late last night and visited with Capitol Security staff. Follow up phone call confirmed he is home with a guardian safe and sound,” the Capitol Security Twitter account tweeted Saturday morning.

Cameron’s disappearance last week sparked concern from state senators and others who were used to regularly seeing the tabby cat around the Capitol grounds. Many expressed relief and excitement after it was announced he had been found.

McGinnis said when Cameron returned home he appeared healthy and was acting normal.

“It was as if he had been gone eight hours instead of eight days the way he just came and ate and played and went back outside,” she said.

Where Cameron was during those eight days is still a mystery, McGinnis said.