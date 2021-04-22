Calling all Josh Swains: The battle for your name is taking place right here in Lincoln

Another Josh Swain replied: "Because we all share the same names ...?"

He then gave out coordinates for the Josh Swain Fight. It was to be held a year from that date, April 24. The rules were clear: Whoever wins gets to keep the name. Everyone else has to forfeit theirs.

About three of the Josh Swains replied, but it didn't turn into much.

"It was entirely a joke," he said.

Swain tweeted out screenshots of the group chat on Twitter and garnered thousands of likes and retweets. Then came the pages on Reddit devoted to the fight: Swain Bowl and Josh Swain Battle, which has over 3,000 members. There's an entry on it at Know Your Meme, the online meme encyclopedia.

"Everyone is talking about my name," he said. "I see people making memes about me and my name, and it's the weirdest feeling ever."

Swain himself didn't think it was actually going to happen until some friends about three months ago brought it up again. People were still sharing the meme online.

"'Remember this thing from nine months ago?'" his friends told him.

"It was like, "Oh, my gosh, they remembered."