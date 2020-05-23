Busy year for barn-found Camaro that ended up at Gas Monkey Garage, and then in Lincoln

“We spent a week or two doing mechanical stuff, getting everything to work where it’s running again.”

The result? The Camaro that sat for years now runs, drives and stops like new, he said. “It’s a great highway cruiser now. You can literally get in and drive it home.”

Which is what Hall hopes happens next to the Camaro. He plans to post it on eBay this weekend for a 10-day auction. He’s aware anyone who watched the episode knows what he paid, but he’s banking on the story behind the car, and the work they put into it, to drive it toward the $40,000 mark. He’s already had interest from viewers who watched the show, wondering whether it’s available.

And he also had a visit from the farmer earlier this year. The car world is a small world, and Schleusner had met Hall before.

He was happy the car he owned for more than half of his life ended up in Lincoln, in familiar hands, amazed at how well it cleaned up, and only a little disappointed Rawlings and his Gas Monkeys hadn’t restored it like he thought they would. That was one of the reasons he sold it in the first place.

“He said he was going to do work on it. But that’s just the car business.”

