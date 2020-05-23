Busy year for barn-found Camaro that ended up at Gas Monkey Garage, and then in Lincoln

Before it became a reality TV star and moved to Lincoln, the 1969 Camaro spent nearly 35 years hidden in a central Minnesota shed, collecting dust.
And more dust. And more, layer after layer, a dark blanket over its darker brown body, disturbed only by the tracks of an occasional barn cat.
Doug Schleusner was a year out of high school when he bought the Rally Sport in 1978 from its first owner, who said he’d driven it north from Arizona.
Schleusner planned to turn it into a drag car until he realized the cost. And he had other projects; at one point, he said, he owned five ’69 Camaros.
“So this one got put to the side. That’s how it ended up sitting in my shed.”
That was in 1985. It didn’t move again until December 2018.
A friend had spent several years trying to buy it, but Schleusner wasn’t selling. He always planned to get to it, eventually. Then the friend told him Richard Rawlings — owner of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, the brash-and-loud star of Discovery Channel’s “Fast N’ Loud” — was also searching for a ’69 Camaro.
And that meant something to the farmer.
“When I heard it was Richard, I was, ‘OK.’”
The episode aired a couple of weeks ago: Rawlings and a pair of employees pulling into Schleusner’s farmyard 80 miles west of Minneapolis, the farmer climbing down from his John Deere with a hearty “You betcha.”
He showed them the car, and the negotiations followed. It wasn’t necessarily scripted, Schleusner said, but the purchase price wasn’t a surprise, either.
He started at $15,000. Rawlings countered at $10,000. They shook at $12,500, and the Camaro that hadn’t moved for 33 years would soon be headed south.
Schleusner hauled the car 1,000 miles to Texas, the highlight of the trip spending the afternoon with Rawlings in his Gas Monkey office, drinking beer. Lots of beer, he said.
Then he returned to the farm, looking forward to Rawlings and his crew giving the car the type of restoration and resurrection for which they’re famous.
“He said he was going to do work on it. He was going to build it.”
But that didn’t happen. The car sat untouched and unwashed at Gas Monkey for months, until June 2019, when the Bandit Run showed up.
The annual cross-country cruise of “Smokey and the Bandit” fans draws more than 100 drivers, most of them in Trans Ams. It's organized and led by Dave Hall, who owns Lincoln’s Restore a Muscle Car shop.
The 2019 route carried them from Fort Worth, Texas, to Kansas City, Missouri, so they pit-stopped at Gas Monkey — where the cameras were rolling again and where Rawlings pulled Hall aside.
“I’ve got something I need to show you,” he said.
Hall had a hint that was coming, he said this week, because Rawlings is always trying to sell him something. But he liked what he saw, how clean the Camaro was despite all of the dirt.
They started $11,000 apart, but eventually met near the middle at $14,500.
The Camaro was on the move again, headed to Nebraska for a long-awaited bath.
“We took the better part of a day to get it all washed up and cleaned up,” Hall said. “Then we spent a whole day buffing it to get the paint to come out.”
If not exposed to sunlight, a layer of dust can preserve paint, he said. And the car now shined after so many years in the shed.
But still it sat, through the rest of the summer and fall and part of the winter, when Hall and his crew went to work.
They’re used to conducting complete restorations — removing every nut and bolt, upgrading pieces and parts — but this Camaro was a survivor, and Hall didn’t want to disturb that.
“They’re only original once. If a car is capable of becoming a nice driver and still being original, you do it.”
So they replaced the wheels and tires, tuned the 350, replaced the aging brakes, exhaust, radiator and fuel system.
“We spent a week or two doing mechanical stuff, getting everything to work where it’s running again.”
The result? The Camaro that sat for years now runs, drives and stops like new, he said. “It’s a great highway cruiser now. You can literally get in and drive it home.”
Which is what Hall hopes happens next to the Camaro. He plans to post it on eBay this weekend for a 10-day auction. He’s aware anyone who watched the episode knows what he paid, but he’s banking on the story behind the car, and the work they put into it, to drive it toward the $40,000 mark. He’s already had interest from viewers who watched the show, wondering whether it’s available.
And he also had a visit from the farmer earlier this year. The car world is a small world, and Schleusner had met Hall before.
He was happy the car he owned for more than half of his life ended up in Lincoln, in familiar hands, amazed at how well it cleaned up, and only a little disappointed Rawlings and his Gas Monkeys hadn’t restored it like he thought they would. That was one of the reasons he sold it in the first place.
“He said he was going to do work on it. But that’s just the car business.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.