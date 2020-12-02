 Skip to main content
Busy south Lincoln intersection reopens with new roundabout
Busy south Lincoln intersection reopens with new roundabout

City officials reopened the intersection of 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road to traffic on Wednesday, six months after closing stretches of both streets in south Lincoln for the construction project.

Work included converting the intersection with a four-way stop into a roundabout and resurfacing 56th Street between Thompson Creek Boulevard and Bridle Lane.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

