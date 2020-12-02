Busy south Lincoln intersection reopens with new roundabout

City officials reopened the intersection of 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road to traffic on Wednesday, six months after closing stretches of both streets in south Lincoln for the construction project.
Work included converting the intersection with a four-way stop into a roundabout and resurfacing 56th Street between Thompson Creek Boulevard and Bridle Lane.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
