Businesses see increased turnout on Small Business Saturday

Shopping small looked different in 2020, with side effects of the coronavirus pandemic falling squarely on the shoulders of many small business owners.

But small businesses in Lincoln have seen a resurgence of support from the community this year, and that continued on Small Business Saturday, which follows Black Friday annually and encourages consumers to shop local.

Beyourself boutique is one example of a local business that has seen more customers this year, and the clothing store had good turnout on Small Business Saturday, according to manager and co-owner Lindsey Melichar.

The boutique was started in Omaha in 2005, and opened a Lincoln location in 2010 at 2140 Winthrop Road in the lower level of a salon, with racks of trendy clothing and accessories filling the room.

Melichar said there’s been a decrease in traffic since the pandemic began, but they expanded online in 2015, which helped them pull through the initial shutdowns.

“It’s been tough, with COVID, but we’ve definitely felt the support of the community,” Melichar said. “I think people are starting to miss that customer service and miss interacting with other people; it’s definitely picked up this year.”