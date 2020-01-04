Businesses at 17th and Washington stick together, see room for growth

Sid Conner recently moved his antique store, Conner's Architectural Antiques, away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Lincoln to the more secluded Near South neighborhood near 17th and Washington streets.

Moving thousands of items — antique light fixtures, architectural pieces, metal grates and much more — was worth the hard work for his customers' convenience, he said. There's significantly more parking availability near the new location.

"Most of my customers thought I was crazy trying to move that much inventory," Conner said.

His decision to relocate to the Near South is an example of the potential for the area to grow despite some infrastructure and revitalization needs.

One business that has been in the area for decades is The Violin Shop, which opened in 1982 and offers services for buying, renting and restoring violins.

Owner David Frederick admits the neighborhood hasn't experienced much growth in recent years, but he said that hasn't prevented customers from coming to his shop.

"We're a destination business," he said. "We don't depend on walking traffic. People travel to us. We have customers from the surrounding states as well."