Businesses at 17th and Washington stick together, see room for growth

Sid Conner recently moved his antique store, Conner's Architectural Antiques, away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Lincoln to the more secluded Near South neighborhood near 17th and Washington streets.
Moving thousands of items — antique light fixtures, architectural pieces, metal grates and much more — was worth the hard work for his customers' convenience, he said. There's significantly more parking availability near the new location.
"Most of my customers thought I was crazy trying to move that much inventory," Conner said.
His decision to relocate to the Near South is an example of the potential for the area to grow despite some infrastructure and revitalization needs.
One business that has been in the area for decades is The Violin Shop, which opened in 1982 and offers services for buying, renting and restoring violins.
Owner David Frederick admits the neighborhood hasn't experienced much growth in recent years, but he said that hasn't prevented customers from coming to his shop.
"We're a destination business," he said. "We don't depend on walking traffic. People travel to us. We have customers from the surrounding states as well."
The lack of development in the area is likely tied to the low income of most nearby homeowners, Frederick said. But he still sees a lot of potential opportunities to improve the neighborhood and eventually the businesses around it.
He echoed Conner in citing parking as a strength of the area, as well as its location near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and downtown.
You have free articles remaining.
"In my terms, I think there's a lot of room for growth and positive change in the neighborhood," Frederick said. Nearby businesses include Russ's Market, Grateful Bread and a Goodwill location.
Frederick said he would like to someday expand his business, and improvements in the area would accelerate that plan.
Although that process can be slow, he praised the city's efforts to revamp certain streets and sidewalks, like this fall's safety improvement project at 17th and Washington streets that included installation of traffic control signs, crosswalk pavement markings, flashing beacons, sidewalks, handicap ramps, updates to parking lanes and storm sewer work.
However, there are some drawbacks that come with those projects.
A few doors down from Frederick's shop, C. Middleton Antiques and Uniques, which sells antique furniture, pottery, decor, jewelry and gifts, has struggled whenever there's construction in the area.
Customers had a hard time getting to the store a couple of summers ago because there was construction blocking access, owner Sue Olson said.
"When the streets are blocked off with barricades and in construction, nobody knows where to park," said Olson, who has been running the business for 16 years. "Construction basically had us almost completely shut off for the entire summer."
There are several other antique stores near her business, but they sell different items, Olson said. Each store supports one another by recommending customers and helping them find specific items, she said.
"We just work together well here; you know, if we don't have it, we send people to check out next door," Olson said.