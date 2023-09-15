The Colorado Buffaloes — with a national ranking, a ready-for-Prime-time head coach and a roster loaded with the same kind of speed and swagger Deion Sanders brought to the field so many years ago — are the story of the young college football season.

But can they win a national championship?

That's currently the second-most popular futures bet in the industry, says Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen, which is partnering with Ho-Chunk Inc. in running the WarHorse Lincoln casino.

"People are buying into the hype," she said. "Maybe there's something to it."

The bet is currently coming in at 130-1, says WarHorse sportsbook manager Jason Johnston.

"My guess is that the bets we took were even at longer odds prior to last week," he said.

Folks around here are fully aware of what went down last week. Nebraska went to Boulder and was tagged with a 36-14 loss that caught the attention of the sports gambling world.

USA Today reported last week that Colorado covering was the most-bet game at multiple sportsbooks, including BetMGM, where 85% of the bets were on Colorado giving 3 points — three times the number of bets as on any other Week 2 college football game.

The betting was so heavy that Nebraska originally opened as a favorite by more than a touchdown.

Johnston couldn't give specific numbers of how WarHorse Lincoln did with that game until it has been audited and submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, but he admitted "the majority of the wagers were on Colorado."

The end result caused some heartache in the industry.

"It was a disaster," one sportsbook director told USA Today.

It could get worse — if the Buffs were to run the table. However, that might be a heavy lift with six ranked Pac-12 Conference opponents on the schedule.

Getting to a conference championship game — let alone landing the two wins necessary against perennial contenders like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State to win the College Football Playoff — sounds daunting.

"I think they're gonna crash and burn eventually, but maybe not," McNally said. "I don't know for sure, but it's going to be interesting to see."

Either way, the Buffs have been one of the more interesting sidebars in WarHorse Lincoln's first football season of sports wagering.

The opening week of the NFL last week provided more betting opportunities for people in the state.

"Football is the most wagered-on sport in the country," Johnston said. "It's clear that Nebraskans enjoyed the opportunity to do so in their home state."

With the Huskers playing their first home game Saturday — a 6 p.m. game against Northern Illinois — locals won't be allowed to bet on it. No wagers can be placed on any Nebraska sports teams when they are playing in the state.

That shouldn't impact volume, Johnston said.

"We don't anticipate much of a drop-off," he said. "There are still plenty of other games outside the state that have people interested."

Sports gambling will likely cause a large jump in the September tax numbers provided by the Racing and Gaming Commission.

This week, it released August tax numbers, which showed modest gains from the previous month.

The total gaming tax generated by WarHorse Lincoln was $855,823.12 — up more than $14,000 from July's total of $841,714.98.

Of that total, the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County each took in $106,977.89.

Grand Island Casino & Resort, which added table games — Texas Hold 'em poker, craps, roulette and blackjack — at the end of August, saw an increase in gambling receipts last month.

It reported a total gaming tax of $470,131.47 — up nearly $30,000 from the $440,895.60 accrued in July.

Harrah's Casino in Columbus generated just more than $225,000 in gaming taxes in August, down more than $35,000 from July.

The commission has not yet released a revenue breakdown for each casino for August. In July, WarHorse Lincoln had more than $82,000 in sports betting revenue.

