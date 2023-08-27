Among the many mandates and requests associated with the redesign of Union Bank Place, the former Wells Fargo building at 1248 O St., one stood out to architect Michael Penn.

“Fundamentally, the big thing about this project was our intention to do no harm,” said Penn, a principal and creative director at Sinclair Hille Architects.

That stands to reason. While the building technically would not be considered historical, it is something of a landmark. Its ceilings are infused with history. And the stories the walls could possibly tell ...

Completed in 1976, it was designed by the firm of I.M. Pei, an internationally acclaimed architect who had a hand in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the renovation of the Louvre Museum in Paris, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

But make no mistake, Pei was thoughtful in making sure the Good Life is represented in this building. For example, stand on the corner of 13th and O streets and you’ll notice the building is in the shape of the state of Nebraska — panhandle and all. Meanwhile, it has 93 windows, which represent each county in the state.

“We took a mindset similar to what we might do on a historical preservation,” said David Quade, another principal at Sinclair Hille who was involved in the design of Union Bank & Trust’s former downtown home across the street.

The newly redesigned branch, which officially opens Monday, came in at more than $4 million and will feature a unique first-floor design that includes a pop-up business, a coffee shop, a community meeting space and events and activities for customers and community partners.

UBT also renovated the mezzanine and second floor. The mezzanine renovation included an updated board room and a new lunchroom. The second floor was renovated to accommodate UBT’s management and staff.

The building pays homage to downtown Lincoln’s past, while looking toward the future, said Executive Vice President Jason Muhleisen, who called the building’s location the center of downtown at one point.

“Our goal was to breathe new life into the 13th and O intersection,” Muhleisen said. “With some businesses leaving or moving away from downtown, UBT wanted to make an investment in the downtown community that is not only convenient for customers but a place the downtown and whole Lincoln community is proud of, will benefit from and enjoy.”

Located just a few blocks from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, the bank has the ability to serve as a connector between the business community and Nebraska’s most well-known institution of higher education.

The hope is that the first Stories coffee location in Lincoln — there are three in Omaha and one in Gretna — will become a gathering place.

It’s worked out that way in Omaha for Dan and Brooke Loutzenhiser, a Norris High School graduate, and the hope is that their first coffee shop in Lincoln will have that kind of feel, too.

“Each location is different,” Dan Loutzenhiser said. “Like when we went into Gretna, you just feel a different vibe. ... We still don’t know yet what the vibe will be here, but it feels more business heavy and student heavy.”

Located in the heart of the business district and just a few minutes by foot from UNL, he expects a confluence of those two groups.

“What we hope to accomplish is to create a community, whatever that looks like,” he said.

The pop-up business space — more than a kiosk, but not quite a retail spot — was the brainchild of Stephanie Dinger, UBT’s vice president of small business.

The program takes a business and gives a rent-free space for four months, while also providing digital advertising and mentoring for burgeoning business owners.

“If we can take that scariness out for a four-month period, they may decide brick and mortar isn’t for them,” Dinger said. “Or they may say, ‘I want to continue to take my idea to the next level and make it into brick and mortar.’”

The first pop-up business in the new lobby is Susa’s Sweets & Balloons, a small shop that sells desserts — the gelatin-based cakes from her home in Mexico are featured — and other edibles.

Owner Bia Espinosa has been in the U.S. for 20 years and started making her cakes for friends, who then urged her to begin selling them.

She took a course with Echo Collective, 2124 Y St., a nonprofit that connects and empowers refugee and immigrant women by providing business opportunities and teaching business acumen.

“My dream is having a small place to sell my desserts,” Espinosa said.

