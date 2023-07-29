Grant Dreher can see progress. Legacy Downs at WarHorse Lincoln's oval track — seven-eighths of a mile from start to finish — is still several months from being ready for its first race, but its superintendent says the project is moving forward.

"We're getting there," he says.

The grandstand, expected to seat thousands, remains on the back burner as do the stables that next spring will house dozens of horses on the track's inaugural race day.

There's plenty of work left to be done, but some things can't be rushed. Right now getting the track itself ready is the priority.

On Friday, work continued with laying the cushion, a tedious process that will take weeks to complete.

It's a vital undertaking, especially this year, when the safety of horses everywhere — from Santa Anita, California to Louisville, Kentucky — has been under severe scrutiny after 12 died in May at Churchill Downs, the storied home of the Kentucky Derby.

In Nebraska, with four tracks and an uncertainty of whether there are enough horses to fully stock the statutory requirement of at least 51 race days needed to continue to simulcast races from other markets — "that's the million-dollar question," says Lori Thomas, chief operating officer of the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association — safety is taking on an even bigger role.

As a result, the work in laying the track's cushion is being done thoughtfully and deliberately.

"It's important," said Lynne McNally, CEO of the Horsemen's group.

First, a layer of crushed limestone, ideal for drainage, was placed. That is being followed by layer after layer of a mixture of locally sourced sand, clay and ash, placed two inches deep at a time.

Before it was put in place, the soil mixture was sent to experts in Kentucky, who tested it to make sure the three kinds of soil combined to create a proper cushion for the horses, Dreher said.

After getting the thumbs up from Kentucky, each two-inch layer is carefully placed and then the mixture is graded, rolled and watered down before another layer is added.

"We've got dump trucks out there dropping it," said Dreher, the Millard South High School graduate who got his start in the industry in 2013 at Horsemen's Park in Omaha.

In all, three layers will be placed, giving the track a six-inch cushion.

"The bottom layer will have 100% compaction," Dreher said. "There will be some give to what the horses run on. When we roll it on race days, we'll only be pulling up about two inches of the cushion."

The care in laying it makes a difference in weather-proofing the cushion, he said, adding that neither rain, nor the upcoming winter frost and snow will have an adverse impact on the soil mixture.

"It should be just fine," he said.

After the cushion is placed, the quarter poles will be placed by a company that will carefully measure the track and lay them precisely.

The same will be done with the finish line, where cameras and a timing mechanism will be installed.

"We should be done with the track by the end of the year," he said.

With regard to racing, Thomas said there would be a "live meet" each year. The length of the meet will be determined by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission Board.

"It could be a day or a week or a month of racing. It could be three months of racing or six months," Thomas said. "The idea is with the casinos now, we would really restore year-round racing to Nebraska."

There was a time when there was a racing circuit in Nebraska that allowed horsemen to stay inside the state by going from Fonner Park in Grand Island to Columbus to Omaha to Lincoln.

"They could race most of the year in Nebraska," she said. "So that's the goal — to restore that four-track racing circuit so that we can stay home."

And that brings us back to the big question: Are there enough horses in the state to pull it off?

"It's not just in Nebraska, but across the country that they're having horse shortages," she said.

Some of America's bigger race tracks have had to cancel races because there weren't enough horses.

Turn back the calendar two or three years — the age of most race horses — and it's easy to blame it all on the COVID pandemic, which put the industry on hold and forced many horsemen out of business.

"I can't predict how many horses are going to be racing here next year, but you are seeing across the nation that there is a horse shortage."

But things are getting better. Statistics show an uptick in the number of foals that were born last year.

"You can see the arc of the numbers going up," she said. "We hope that continues."

Photos: Sports Betting Kicks Off In Nebraska