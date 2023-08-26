Situated just off of 48th Street in Lincoln's College View neighborhood, The LOFT by Lee Douglas Interiors gives off a muted vibe from the outside.

So much so that the retail store — which operates out of a century-old home at 4821 Lowell Ave. — often goes unnoticed by passersby.

That made it a perfect fit to be included in this year's Nebraska Passport program, which showcases the "hidden gems" across the state, encouraging travelers to visit a variety of museums, parks, restaurants, wineries, retail stores and more.

"It's surprising how many people come in and say, 'You know how many times I've pulled into this parking lot over here and I have never come in?'" said Brenda Nore, the retail division manager of Lee Douglas Interiors. "We are one of those hidden treasures, those gems, that people aren't aware of what we have to offer."

The store has 11 rooms on two floors, each room following a theme to display hand-selected furniture and home décor.

The Loft Address: 4821 Lowell Ave., Lincoln Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except Thursdays, when the store is open until 7 p.m. Closed Sundays. Online: theloftbyldi.com Phone: 402-480-7080

Nore said The LOFT has a somewhat regular client basis, but seeing new faces and such a variation in foot traffic since being a part of the passport program has been exciting.

Last week, Lincoln residents Rod and Judy Strothkamp were visiting the store for the first time.

The couple said it's the second year they've participated in the passport program and have traveled as far as Crawford to visit stops. But they've also discovered many new places in Lincoln that they never knew existed thanks to the program.

Because of its distinct storefront, the Lincoln location is "unparalleled," said Michael Murphy, director of marketing for Lee Douglas Interiors. Having to compete with big-box retailers and online stores, Murphy said Lee Douglas Interiors strives to create an all-senses experience that competitors can't match.

"You might not always remember Lee Douglas Interiors or The LOFT, but you'll always remember the place that had the Fireballs," Murphy said, gesturing to the bowl of Fireball hard candies that welcome guests at the main entrance. "You'll always remember the place that had the really cool music playing or the amazing candle, the tangible things that that lead you back to this."

In addition to helping locals find new businesses that they might not be aware of, the Passport program also aims to provide out-of-state visitors with ways to have an experience truly unique to the state.

Murphy said there has been a definite uptick in business since being featured as one of the 70 stops in the Passport program — which runs until Sept. 30 — and he encouraged shoppers to make their way to The LOFT.

"We have a wide variety of products, we would just really love the opportunity to help them see what they need," said Nore. "... One of our core values is treat each other like family; we want that individual connection, that one-on-one."

