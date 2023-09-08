The Spokane Transit Authority has launched a real-time on-bus display system that will provide passengers with necessary information.

The system was developed and implemented over the past two years by Lincoln-based Nanonation.

“They were looking to start modernizing their transit system,” said Zac Rustad, Nanonation’s chief marketing officer. “And they wanted to be able to add displays and real-time information at bus stops.”

In July, Nanonation completed the project that consists of 130 digital kiosks and signs, all of them managed by the Lincoln company, that are either located at bus stops or on board Spokane’s fleet of electric buses.

“The combination of our advanced software technologies with the new monitors has allowed us to craft an unparalleled user experience for our valued customers,” said Chris Tohm, web services manager for the Spokane Transit Authority, in a written statement.

Every bus has three digital displays that give passengers announcements of upcoming events and other information, while letting them know where the bus will be stopping next.

“It also shows the key things you might be visiting in that area, whether it’s the convention center or the community college or a landmark like a park,” Rustad said. “It just makes it a little more friendly, particularly for visitors to the city who aren’t familiar with regularly riding the transit system.”

Nanonation, which employs 40 people at its downtown headquarters, does most of its work outside of Lincoln, although it did just complete the digital signage at the newly renovated Union Bank Place at 1248 O St.

The majority of its work is in retail, and in the post-pandemic world, the company has begun making inroads to developing self-service kiosks for ordering at restaurants.

“That’s our fastest-growing segment,” Rustad said. “It’s a very hot topic in the industry.

“It’s important to the restaurants. They’re facing a lot of labor challenges, labor cost increases and just ability to hire people.”