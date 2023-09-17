As a consumer, Josh Planos is upset. And as the vice president of communications for Better Business Bureau Midwestern Plains, he’s simply dumbfounded.

“It’s been a very frustrating consumer experience, I would say,” said Planos, who booked an October flight to Las Vegas, his wife’s hometown, in mid-August.

That’s about the time the bottom was beginning to fall out for Red Way Airlines, which announced on Aug. 23 that it would discontinue service — about 2½ months after it launched its leisure travel model out of the Lincoln Airport.

Now, he awaits a refund check from Red Way that he’s been told has been processed and is in the mail.

There were roughly 16,000 ticket refunds, said Rachel Barth, the airport’s communications director. As of Friday, that list had been whittled to about 600, she said.

That’s little consolation for people struggling to get their money back.

“It’s been a bit of a headache trying to get a refund,” said Planos, who is currently working with his credit card company to locate the money that Red Way has told him was credited back to his account. “I was informed that the refund was on the way. ... It was actually not refunded. And so now, my course of action has been to seek out the refund as a result of services not rendered.”

Others have had similar experiences, although Chad Winter’s long-awaited refund found its way into his account this past week.

He’d gotten a deal on two round-trip tickets to Orlando, Florida, where he planned to meet family to spend some time at Walt Disney World. The cost of the two tickets was just $148.

“That’s why they went bankrupt, I guess,” said Winter, who had talked to many others who had positive experiences flying Red Way. “I was told it was a great flight, that the people were really nice, but there were, like, 30 people on a plane meant for 150 people.

“Why would you take such a big plane and only have a third of it full?”

Therein lies part of the problem — a faulty business model and a plane that was too big to fill two flights each week. The end result was a business that tore through the better part of $3 million — $1.5 million each from the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County — in American Rescue Plan Act funding in mere weeks.

Jeff Witkowski planned to fly to Dallas in October to visit a cousin before driving with him back to Lincoln for a football game.

He purchased the tickets — two one-way airfares for a total of $148 — way back in May, long before Red Way’s first flight out of Lincoln in early June.

He contacted the company by email following the news it was going out of business and was told his refund had been processed Sept. 2. The person who sent him the email, he said, must have had his information because it noted how much the refund was for and noted the flight information.

A few days later, there was still no sign of a refund in his account. He was told by Red Way that his issue was not with the air carrier, but with the credit card company.

He replied by asking Red Way to send the documentation that the refund had been processed and sent.

There’s been no reply from Red Way.

“It shouldn’t take this long,” he said. “They should be able to show me the proof. There’s got to be a transaction ID. There’s got to be confirmation, an account number — something.

“This is frustrating.”

It’s more frustrating that he bought his tickets in early May, which means his window for disputing the charge through his credit card company has been slammed shut.

Red Way has issued many refunds since closing up two weeks ago. The Lincoln Airport website has instructions on how ticket holders should seek refunds. Barth said the airport is directing people to Red Way’s customer service email account.

Planos said the Better Business Bureau has not received any complaints from people struggling to get refunded. His own experience prompted him to do some “internet scavenging” about Red Way.

“My experience with them is in no way unique,” he said.

He did offer some advice for people awaiting their refunds.

“Filing a complaint is always a healthy approach,” he said. “Going quiet is probably the worst thing that you could do.”

