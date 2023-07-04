Sapp Bros.' opening of biodiesel blending facility in Roca is good for two reasons, says Terry Ottman, the company's southeast regional manager.
"It helps fight pollution in the air and it supports the ag community by using their product," he said.
The facility, funded in part by the Nebraska Soybean Board, will allow Sapp Bros. to blend and store up to 30,000 gallons of biodiesel, which is sourced from soybeans and BQ-9000 certified plants to create a renewable form of diesel fuel.
Biodiesel is blended into petroleum diesel fuel blends of 5% to 20%. It is made from oils found in plants, used cooking oil or animal fats.
About 50% of the biodiesel produced in the United States is made from soybean oil, making the Roca facility a benefit to Nebraska's soybean farmers, Ottman said.
The Roca facility is strategically placed between the Magellan and Phillips 66 terminals, which will allow allow for the easy transport of biodiesel.
"The people who we sell to have to order it," Ottman said. "But we're getting more and more orders all the time. A lot of truck stops are running it now."
Proponents of biodiesel say the fuel offers increased lubricity, which makes it better for diesel engines and farm equipment. They also say it reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
States With the Most Alternative Fueling Stations
Photo Credit: New Africa / Shutterstock
In just a matter of years, electric vehicles have emerged as the clear future of the automotive industry.
In 2008, the nascent car manufacturer Tesla released its first Roadster models, targeting sales of
100 units per month. Over the ensuing years, Tesla grew into one of the largest companies in the world by market capitalization and today leads the global market for EVs, selling nearly 1 million units per year. While Tesla remains the top choice for buyers in the EV market, the company’s success has also paved the way for other electric vehicle startups like Rivian.
More established automakers have also ventured into the EV market in recent years. The launch of the Nissan Leaf in 2010 was an initial foray for established manufacturers into electric vehicles, and other large automakers have added EVs and hybrids to their lineup over time. Some are going even further: General Motors, Toyota, and Volkswagen are among the large manufacturers who have
announced plans to go all-electric and eventually stop selling gas-powered vehicles altogether.
A
combination of factors explain EVs’ growing success. The technology behind electric vehicles has improved, as batteries now provide longer range on a charge. Consumer interest has increased, with buyers viewing EVs as a way to reduce their environmental impact and potentially save on fuel costs. In the European Union and U.S. states like New York and California, policymakers have moved to limit the sale of combustion vehicles and incentivize EV purchases for consumers as a part of larger efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Despite these trends, barriers remain to an all-EV future in the U.S. Chief among them is the development of a nationwide charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
New Africa
The number of EV charging stations in the US has increased sharply over the past decade
While EV owners frequently charge their vehicles at home, widespread availability of charging stations would allow people with EVs to travel greater distances more easily. Already over the last decade, the number of EV chargers in the U.S. has increased from less than 500 to more than 115,000. These numbers are poised to rise even faster in the near future. The
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted in 2021 will invest $7.5 billion in a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, with a goal of building 500,000 chargers by 2030.
Only about 20 percent of chargers are fast chargers
More electric vehicle chargers will not be sufficient by themselves to increase adoption of electric vehicles. The U.S. must also add the right kinds of chargers to the mix, since different kinds of chargers replenish vehicles’ batteries at vastly
different rates. Nearly four in five chargers in the U.S. currently are Level 2 chargers, which add approximately 25 miles of range per hour of charging. This rate is acceptable for charging near home or at the office, but it is too slow for anyone taking a longer trip. In contrast, the fastest chargers, DC Fast, add 100 to 200 miles of range per 30 minutes of charging—but this category only represents 21.1% of all chargers nationally.
Roughly one third of the EV chargers in the US are in California
The U.S. electric charging infrastructure must also be distributed more evenly to encourage widespread adoption of electric vehicles. One state, California, currently far outpaces the rest of the country in the availability of chargers. California is home to 41,225 electric vehicle chargers, which amounts to approximately one-third of the nation’s total. As the birthplace of Tesla and one of the country’s most environmentally progressive states, California’s robust charging infrastructure is unsurprising. Nonetheless, other states lag far behind on this measure: second-place New York has less than one-fifth the number of EV chargers as California.
When adjusting for size, however, California falls to second on the list of states with the most chargers. Instead, Vermont—a smaller state with a strong environmentalist streak—stands out as the location with the most electric vehicle charging ports per capita.
The data used in this study is from the U.S. Department of Energy. To determine the states with the most alternative fueling stations, researchers at
CoPilot calculated the number of electric vehicle charging ports per capita. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater total number of electric vehicle charging ports was ranked higher. The data includes charging ports at both public and private stations.
Here are the states with the most alternative fuel stations.
15. Virginia
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 38.4 Total EV chargers: 3,301 Level 1 chargers: 247 Level 2 chargers: 2,296 DC fast chargers: 758
Shutterstock
14. New York
Photo Credit: dibrova / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 39.4 Total EV chargers: 7,621 Level 1 chargers: 42 Level 2 chargers: 6,733 DC fast chargers: 846
Shutterstock
13. Connecticut
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 40.2 Total EV chargers: 1,430 Level 1 chargers: 76 Level 2 chargers: 1,040 DC fast chargers: 312
Shutterstock
12. Nevada
Photo Credit: Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 43.1 Total EV chargers: 1,353 Level 1 chargers: 16 Level 2 chargers: 993 DC fast chargers: 344
Shutterstock
11. Maine
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 46.6 Total EV chargers: 629 Level 1 chargers: 24 Level 2 chargers: 470 DC fast chargers: 135
Shutterstock
10. Washington
Photo Credit: mahaloshine / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 56.3 Total EV chargers: 4,328 Level 1 chargers: 218 Level 2 chargers: 3,394 DC fast chargers: 716
Shutterstock
9. Maryland
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 56.4 Total EV chargers: 3,416 Level 1 chargers: 47 Level 2 chargers: 2,785 DC fast chargers: 584
Shutterstock
8. Oregon
Photo Credit: Bob Pool / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 57.5 Total EV chargers: 2,439 Level 1 chargers: 88 Level 2 chargers: 1,917 DC fast chargers: 434
Shutterstock
7. Hawaii
Photo Credit: Izabela23 / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 59.2 Total EV chargers: 833 Level 1 chargers: 30 Level 2 chargers: 724 DC fast chargers: 79
Shutterstock
6. Rhode Island
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 59.4 Total EV chargers: 628 Level 1 chargers: 82 Level 2 chargers: 509 DC fast chargers: 37
Shutterstock
5. Utah
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 60.9 Total EV chargers: 1,978 Level 1 chargers: 17 Level 2 chargers: 1,722 DC fast chargers: 239
Shutterstock
4. Colorado
Photo Credit: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 68.5 Total EV chargers: 3,978 Level 1 chargers: 89 Level 2 chargers: 3,307 DC fast chargers: 582
Shutterstock
3. Massachusetts
Photo Credit: Travellaggio / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 70.7 Total EV chargers: 4,871 Level 1 chargers: 74 Level 2 chargers: 4,369 DC fast chargers: 428
Shutterstock
2. California
Photo Credit: Chones / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 104.7 Total EV chargers: 41,225 Level 1 chargers: 676 Level 2 chargers: 33,690 DC fast chargers: 6,817
Shutterstock
1. Vermont
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
EV chargers per 100k residents: 139.7 Total EV chargers: 871 Level 1 chargers: 71 Level 2 chargers: 725 DC fast chargers: 75
Shutterstock
