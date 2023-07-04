Sapp Bros.' opening of biodiesel blending facility in Roca is good for two reasons, says Terry Ottman, the company's southeast regional manager.

"It helps fight pollution in the air and it supports the ag community by using their product," he said.

The facility, funded in part by the Nebraska Soybean Board, will allow Sapp Bros. to blend and store up to 30,000 gallons of biodiesel, which is sourced from soybeans and BQ-9000 certified plants to create a renewable form of diesel fuel.

Biodiesel is blended into petroleum diesel fuel blends of 5% to 20%. It is made from oils found in plants, used cooking oil or animal fats.

About 50% of the biodiesel produced in the United States is made from soybean oil, making the Roca facility a benefit to Nebraska's soybean farmers, Ottman said.

The Roca facility is strategically placed between the Magellan and Phillips 66 terminals, which will allow allow for the easy transport of biodiesel.

"The people who we sell to have to order it," Ottman said. "But we're getting more and more orders all the time. A lot of truck stops are running it now."

Proponents of biodiesel say the fuel offers increased lubricity, which makes it better for diesel engines and farm equipment. They also say it reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

