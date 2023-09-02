Commercial real estate continues to do well in Lincoln, two recent market reports show.

Reports covering the first six months of the year from Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate and NAI FMA Realty both show a declining retail vacancy rate.

According to Greenleaf's report, the local retail vacancy rate was about 3.4% in the first half of the year, down from 3.9% in the second half of 2022 and 4.2% in the first half of last year.

Brett Harris, Greenleaf's director of brokerage services, says in the report that Lincoln's retail market is "healthy" and should remain strong in the second half of the year.

NAI FMA's report also showed a decline in the retail vacancy rate. Although the rate of 5.9% in the first half of the year was the same as in the second half of 2022, it was down from 6.6% a year earlier.

While a number of national retailers have closed, including David's Bridal and Bed Bath & Beyond, Lincoln continues to see smaller local stores open their doors. Examples include the Amish Furniture store at SouthPointe Pavilions and Canoyer Garden Center at 98th and Van Dorn streets, which both opened in April.

Last year was strong for retail commercial real estate nationwide, with approximately 7,860 new store openings in the U.S. and only 1,680 closings, according to the National Retail Federation.

While 2023 hasn't started off as well, with more closings — 1,760 — announced in the first quarter than all of last year, that was still about 1,000 less than the number of store openings announced.

"Solid consumer spending continues to prop up the retail industry, which looks to continue a strong 2023," Tom Dornbos, a commercial advisor, said in the NAI FMA report.

The reports also show that Lincoln's office market continues to slowly improve.

The NAI FMA report showed the city's office vacancy rate was 8.4% at the end of June, down slightly from 8.5% at the end of 2022. However, it was down significantly from 10.3% for the first six months of 2022.

Greenleaf's report showed the office vacancy rate rose to 7.6% in the first half of the year, up from 7.1% at the end of 2022. But the rate was down from a year ago, when it was 8.9%.

Greenleaf said in its report that the local office market should remain stable for the rest of the year but that longer-term trends are less certain.

Both reports showed a doubling of the vacancy rate in the industrial real estate sector, but that came after the rate had hit historical lows.

According to Greenleaf's report, the industrial rate was 1.9% in the first half of this year, up from a historical low of 0.8% in the second half of last year, and the highest it's been in two years. The rate was 1.1% in the first half of 2022.

NAI FMA reported a vacancy rate of 2.4% in the first six months of this year, up from an all-time low of 1.1% in the last six months of 2022 and 1.3% in the first half of 2022. It also was the highest rate in two years.

Both reports noted that the rise in interest rates has affected the sector, with NAI FMA noting that the increased cost of capital "could make the sector more challenging in the coming year."

Major retail chains that no longer exist Major retail chains that no longer exist Ames Anchor Blue BI-LO Blockbuster Borders Builders Square Century 21 Circuit City CompUSA Crazy Eddie Crown Books Delia's Dominick's Dressbarn Eckerd's Family Video Frank's Nursery & Crafts Friedman's Golfsmith Gottschalks Hollywood Video Hudson's Just for Feet Kaufmann's KB Toys Kids 'R' Us Linens 'n Things Marshall Field's Merry-Go-Round Mervyn's Modell's Sporting Goods Noodle Kidoodle Payless ShoeSource Pier 1 Imports Sam Goody Sharper Image Sports Authority Sports Chalet Steve & Barry's The Limited Thom McAn Tower Records Tweeter Virgin Megastores Waldenbooks Warner Bros. Studio Store Western Auto Wickes Furniture Woolworth's Zany Brainy