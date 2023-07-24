Red Way Airlines has been teasing its new winter destinations — and winter schedule — for the last couple of weeks with social media hits.

On Monday, the teasing ended.

The carrier, dubbed "Lincoln's airline" by CEO Nick Wangler, announced that flights to Tampa, Florida and Phoenix will begin in December.

Meanwhile, Wangler said Friday that another destination, one with the potential to be "jaw-dropping" for Lincoln, is still in the works.

"This is not everything we intend to do," he said. "The last part of the equation will be jaw-dropping if we can pull it off. ... It will get a lot of folks to (say), 'Holy cow.'"

Wangler said that mystery destination could be announced later this week and would bring the number of Red Way's destinations in the winter months to five.

The airline, which began service out of the Lincoln Airport in June, will continue flights to Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida.

"The Lincoln Airport and Red Way continue to work together on identifying markets that both fit the needs of our residents and provide long-term sustainability for the air carrier," said Dave Haring, the airport's executive director.

Haring said Lincoln passengers have been asking for flights to both of the new destinations since Red Way came on board in March.

"We applaud Red Way for the addition of these key winter gateways," Haring said.

Flights to Austin, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Dallas and Nashville will run through Nov. 29 and then be paused for the season.

"We always knew those markets would go away in the winter months," Wangler said.

Phoenix, he said, was "literally a no-brainer. We really knew that we'd be going to Phoenix for years once we got into the winter."

Choosing a second Florida destination was more of a challenge. Tampa, Florida, came out on top after research of recent years showed it had fared better during hurricane seasons than the Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers areas.

"We just didn't want to have that be part of the thought process for anybody," he said.

The tentative schedule will have flights to and from Tampa and Phoenix on Mondays and Fridays, while the Las Vegas and Orlando routes will remain on Thursdays and Sundays.

Wangler also left open the possibility of adding flights during the holiday season.

Tickets to the new destinations went on sale Monday and can be scheduled for flights as far out as April 1, 2024. Monday's news comes on the heels of another record month for ticket sales, Wangler said.

"We had a massive month," he said. "We're starting to see our name get out there. People are getting familiar with the product and there has been a strong response to it."

