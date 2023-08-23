Red Way, the startup airline that had been providing service from Lincoln to destinations such as Las Vegas and Orlando, is ceasing operations at the end of the month.

In a note posted on its Facebook page, the airline said its last day of operations will be Aug. 31.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the decision to cease operations. After careful consideration and evaluation, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we must close our doors," the notice said.

Lincoln Airport officials said in a news release that executives of the company had alerted them this week that they had decided future operations in Lincoln were not viable.

“The Lincoln Airport Authority Board is disappointed by the ultimate outcome of Red Way’s service in Lincoln," Airport Authority Chairman John Olsson said in a statement. "Board members have met to discuss the result of the service, actions necessary to both address this situation and chart future efforts and oversight on what’s to come.”

Red Way launched with much fanfare on June 8, with its first flights to Las Vegas and Orlando. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was one of the inaugural passengers on the Orlando flights, saying at the time, "this is a big day for the Lincoln Airport."

It started with a schedule of flights to seven cities. In addition to Orlando and Las Vegas, the airline also flew to Austin and Dallas, Texas, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Nashville.

Airport officials had seemed optimistic about the airline's prospects, noting that it had sold 10,000 tickets in just its first two weeks of operation.

In fact, Red Way flew just over 13,000 passengers in June and July.

But cracks had started to show recently.

Red Way announced in July that it was dropping flights to Atlanta, Austin and Minneapolis in early August, months earlier than planned, because of poor ticket sales. That news came just two days after the airline had announced new flights to Tampa and Phoenix over the winter months.

It was also revealed at the time that Red Way had already burned through more than $900,000 of a $3 million incentive fund provided by Lincoln and Lancaster County via left over American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Red Way said in its Facebook message that it wanted to assure all passengers with flights booked through the end of the month that it is committed to "ensuring a smooth and safe operation until our very last flight."

It said that all flights booked after Aug. 31 had been canceled and affected customers would receive full refunds.

