It appears more Nebraska companies than ever are seeing growth that qualifies to be ranked among the country's fastest-growing private firms.

Forty-one Nebraska-based companies are on this year's Inc. 5000 list, a number that appears to be a record. That continues steady growth over the past few years in the number of fast-growing firms in the state, with 34 making the list last year, 32 in 2021 and 25 in 2020.

Topping the list of Nebraska firms was Summit Medical Staffing of Fremont, which ranked 24th overall with three-year growth in revenue of 12,053%. That's the highest ranking for a Nebraska company in the history of the list.

Summit Medical, which provides medical staff to hospitals and other facilities, appears to have benefited from the boom in demand for short-term staff such as traveling nurses during the pandemic.

It was the second year in a row the company was the fastest-growing Nebraska and its third year in a row on the list.

"We are honored to be part of the Inc. 5000 for the third-consecutive year,” Bill Watts, CEO and founder of Summit Medical Staffing, said in a news release. “This is an extremely proud and humbling moment for me, and our entire staff. For Summit, this is a team goal, a team accomplishment and we will celebrate as a team!"

The highest-ranking Lincoln company on the list is Hilgers Graben, a law firm founded by Attorney General Mike Hilgers. The firm, which made its fifth appearance on the list, ranked 637th with 916% revenue growth over the past three years.

Hilgers Graben was one of nine Lincoln-based companies to make the list, the most since Inc. expanded its list from 500 companies to 5,000 in 2007.

The others, with their rank and three-year revenue growth are:

* CompanyCam, 1,121, 528%.

* Midwest Barrel Co., 1,893, 296%.

* Proceed Finance, 2,147, 261%.

* Auctus IQ, 2,148, 261%.

* Action Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning and Electrical, 3,843, 122%.

* College Hunks Hauling Junk-Lincoln, 3,915, 119%.

* Berry Law, 4,352, 99%.

* Travefy, 4,742, 84%.

