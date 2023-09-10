John Kalu Osiri — J.K. for short — a native of West Africa who speaks four languages and is the director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's international business program, stood before the Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday in traditional white linen.
Less than an hour later, the commission approved his request to amend the University Place planned unit development that would allow him to sell alcohol at what he calls "an intellectual and cultural exchange space" in north Lincoln.
The matter now goes before the Lincoln City Council, where Osiri will soon seek approval of a liquor license for Best Kept Secret, 2737 N. 49th St.
He's not opening a bar, though. Alcohol is not the place's primary feature, Osiri says. There's so much more.
"When you say alcohol, the bells go off — ringing," he said.
People are also reading…
Alcohol will be sold, make no mistake. However, Osiri is far more excited at the prospect of serving palm wine, a staple from his homeland that is traditionally served for special events.
"I wanted to emphasize that (alcohol) is just a piece of what we're trying to do," he said. "It's not the main thing. This is about creating a space for intellectual and cultural exchange that is open to people."
Osiri owns the building and the business, but his career at UNL will often keep him away. In his absence, Best Kept Secret will be managed by Rick Notaro, a Lincoln native, and Tochi Uwakeme, a Nigerian national.
The Planning Commission unanimously voted to reduce the 100-foot requirement — the distance between a place selling alcohol and a residential area — to 65 feet, which will allow the project to move forward.
In addition, the commission mandated that the door on the east side of the building — which is closest to the affected neighborhood — be used only as an emergency exit.
The vote didn't come without some deliberation.
For Commissioner Tracy Edgerton, the issue brought back memories of Open Harvest's attempts to get a liquor license at its South Street grocery co-op.
"Our hands were tied," she said, noting the difference this time is the PUD that allows changes to be made on a case-by-case basis.
"The PUD allows us to be more flexible," Edgerton said. "Neighborhoods evolve."
Osiri said he went door to door, visiting residents who will border Best Kept Secret. He told them his plan and asked for their recommendations.
Among other things, he said they asked for a space that could sell staples — from bread, milk, produce and canned foods.
Osiri envisions it being a place that showcases art from all over the world, occasionally features live music, poetry and performance, and might occasionally bring in cooks to serve cuisine from far-away places.
"I can assure you, you're going to be intellectually stimulated," he said. "... There are lots of things to experience whether it's music, whether it's poetry. It will also excite your taste buds with foods from different parts of the world.
"That's what one thing I can promise."
Directions 2023: Progress in Lincoln is moving full speed ahead
Lincoln is moving full speed ahead, making 2023 another big year. Each year, the Journal Star looks into what's driving progress in the Capital City.
Big projects such as the football training complex and Lincoln Airport terminal renovation will be completed this year, while local officials will ramp up work on a downtown convention center.
More restaurants opened in Lincoln in 2022 than in any year since the debut of Pinnacle Bank Arena brought with it a surge in new dining options in 2013.
With an updated, expanded and dramatically brighter airport terminal taking shape, Lincoln is looking ahead toward the potential expansion of air service.
Sandhills Global shortened its work week. For Lincoln company and employees, productivity remains strong
Sandhills moved to a 4 ½-day work week last fall, hoping to boost employee recruitment and retention. Here's how it's going.
In just over a decade, what was an ambitious construction startup has grown into one of the city's most recognizable construction companies, helping reshape downtown Lincoln.
Innovations in 59 high-tech patient rooms are among the physical benefits of the $57 million expansion to Madonna that opened last summer.
Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl have staged 219 concerts and 40 special events in 10 years, with ticket sales surpassing $119 million.
Dillard’s had 150,000 square feet and added another 102,000 square feet with the acquisition. The remodeling is expected to be completed by the end of March.
Monolith got a $300 million investment last summer, but the number and size of other venture capital investments in Lincoln companies was smaller than in 2021.
Kinkaider opened a tap room in the former train depot in the Haymarket in 2018. It has expanded to include a distillery and German beer house.
Sam Swartz put down his camera and moved into home building in 2016, going from an artist to an artisan in the business world of home design and construction.
Tamara and Dan Sloan have spent the last decade growing the Mill into Lincoln's most prominent home-grown coffee chain.
The Journal Star invited readers to share honors that businesses or employees received as best of state, region or nation. Also included is a recap of local business awards.
Making construction of the East Beltway a priority is important for Lincoln's long-term economic growth and necessary to handle increasing traffic volume in east Lincoln, city and county leaders say.
Two decades after his family fled South Sudan as war refugees, Tut Kailech has become a pillar of the Lincoln community.
Directions 2023: Lincoln Surgical Hospital addition among significant local health care building projects
The hospital at 1710 S. 70th St. is adding a two-story addition, about 4,400 square feet, to house surgical equipment. It's one of many health-realted projects in Lincoln.
The Lincoln plant processes the equivalent of 3,500 acres of soybeans – nearly 5.5 square miles of Nebraska farm fields – on a daily basis.
Nebraska football is aiming to become one of the nation's top development programs. Its new athletic training complex, set to open this summer, will lead the way at accomplishing that goal.
The unique partnership that has brought casino gambling to Lincoln and promises to deliver a transformative entertainment complex to the city didn’t come together as a sure bet.
Atmosphere Lincoln, a 320-unit student-focused apartment complex, is scheduled to partially open sometime before the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's fall semester begins.
David Wolfe has been fixing watches on O Street for decades. But even as demand for watches has wound down, the Time Shoppe has adapted to stay in business.
Throughout each year, representatives of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce take part in events to mark new businesses, expanded businesses and ground-breaking ceremonies.
According to professionals in the industry, the local car wash surge doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
More than 70 years after it was founded, the family-owned Lincoln Industries will continue its legacy in the hands of a new generation — two Nebraska sisters.
The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com
On Twitter @psangimino