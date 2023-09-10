John Kalu Osiri — J.K. for short — a native of West Africa who speaks four languages and is the director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's international business program, stood before the Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday in traditional white linen.

Less than an hour later, the commission approved his request to amend the University Place planned unit development that would allow him to sell alcohol at what he calls "an intellectual and cultural exchange space" in north Lincoln.

The matter now goes before the Lincoln City Council, where Osiri will soon seek approval of a liquor license for Best Kept Secret, 2737 N. 49th St.

He's not opening a bar, though. Alcohol is not the place's primary feature, Osiri says. There's so much more.

"When you say alcohol, the bells go off — ringing," he said.

Alcohol will be sold, make no mistake. However, Osiri is far more excited at the prospect of serving palm wine, a staple from his homeland that is traditionally served for special events.

"I wanted to emphasize that (alcohol) is just a piece of what we're trying to do," he said. "It's not the main thing. This is about creating a space for intellectual and cultural exchange that is open to people."

Osiri owns the building and the business, but his career at UNL will often keep him away. In his absence, Best Kept Secret will be managed by Rick Notaro, a Lincoln native, and Tochi Uwakeme, a Nigerian national.

The Planning Commission unanimously voted to reduce the 100-foot requirement — the distance between a place selling alcohol and a residential area — to 65 feet, which will allow the project to move forward.

In addition, the commission mandated that the door on the east side of the building — which is closest to the affected neighborhood — be used only as an emergency exit.

The vote didn't come without some deliberation.

For Commissioner Tracy Edgerton, the issue brought back memories of Open Harvest's attempts to get a liquor license at its South Street grocery co-op.

"Our hands were tied," she said, noting the difference this time is the PUD that allows changes to be made on a case-by-case basis.

"The PUD allows us to be more flexible," Edgerton said. "Neighborhoods evolve."

Osiri said he went door to door, visiting residents who will border Best Kept Secret. He told them his plan and asked for their recommendations.

Among other things, he said they asked for a space that could sell staples — from bread, milk, produce and canned foods.

Osiri envisions it being a place that showcases art from all over the world, occasionally features live music, poetry and performance, and might occasionally bring in cooks to serve cuisine from far-away places.

"I can assure you, you're going to be intellectually stimulated," he said. "... There are lots of things to experience whether it's music, whether it's poetry. It will also excite your taste buds with foods from different parts of the world.

"That's what one thing I can promise."