As downtown Lincoln continues to see development eastward, Open Harvest's $4.4 million relocation from South Street to the Telegraph District seems to make sense.

"Look around us," said Jason Ball, president and CEO of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, pointing toward a skyline suddenly dominated by apartment buildings and businesses in an area that was left for dead a couple of decades earlier.

"Anytime you're going to expand higher-density living options for people, you're going to need food options conveniently located for folks — particularly those that live and work downtown and aren't going to be in their cars all the time," Ball said. "They need that within walking distance."

Open Harvest, the Lincoln co-op grocery store that was founded 48 years ago, helps to fill that void, Ball said.

On Wednesday, community members gathered at the site of Open Harvest's new location, 330 S. 21st St., for what was dubbed a groundbreaking for the 10,000-square-foot space that had been used for storage by Allo Communications.

The renovation project is scheduled to be completed early in 2024 and will provide Open Harvest with some amenities that aren't available on South Street, said Amy Tabor, general manager.

"This place checks a lot of boxes for us," she said.

It's a much bigger space, she said. In addition, the Telegraph parking lot will provide ample parking, which was limited on South Street.

Also, the apartments are more than 100 feet away from the new store site, which adhere to city bylaws that prevented Open Harvest from selling beer and wine at the South Street store because houses are too close.

Those perks matter, but the one thing that kept coming up in customer surveys as they searched for a new home was location.

"We kept hearing 'Please don't go too far,'" she said. "We've served the core of Lincoln, pretty much our whole existence and you know Lincoln has grown a lot in the last 40 years."

Despite Lincoln's growth in all directions, Open Harvest hasn't strayed too far geographically — a short walk, actually — since opening its doors in July 1975.

Open Harvest's founders, Tabor said, saw a community need for "good wholesome food" and they sprung into action by pooling their resources to form a buying club.

That eventually led to its first storefront at 27th and Randolph streets, which was soon outgrown and prompted the move to South Street.

Today, 25% of the food sold at Open Harvest — totaling more than $1 million — is made or grown locally.

"That means local dollars stay within our local economy," while supporting a local marketplace for local farmers and producers, said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

But any move — even one to a bigger space with more perks — doesn't come without a few tears.

"Our move from our current store is bittersweet as it holds memories for many people," Tabor said. "... But this move is critical to our future success, and we are thrilled to find a new home not too far away."

The move comes in the midst of an ambitious fundraising campaign that has seen them raise more than $1.5 million of the $2 million goal.

Open Harvest did so by sending letters to its membership — about 2,300 in total — asking them to consider investing in the co-op through preferred shares, with a minimum investment of $1,000.

The rest of the $4.4 million needed has come through a combination of loans, grants and donated funds.

The store also received a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is available to grocery stores that operate in areas considered "food deserts."

The USDA defines a food desert as a tract of at least 100 households located more than one-half mile from the nearest supermarket with no vehicle access.

"Having food availability in this area is essential," Ball said.

