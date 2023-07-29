It was more than 40 years ago that a family business was launched inside a downtown hole in the wall called the Green Frog Lounge.

The tiny bar — along with a few other taverns and shops on P Street — was eventually torn down to make room for the Embassy Suites, but Roger Patton was just getting started.

He would soon open Risky’s Sports Bar & Grill at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue in what had previously been a dry — alcohol-free — part of town. He eventually opened a second Risky’s location in Beatrice.

His bars were managed by Terri Patton, his daughter, who also did the bookkeeping. Meanwhile, Roger’s other children and grandchildren worked at the family business tending bars and waiting tables.

Risky’s closed recently, but Terri Patton — with some financial help from Roger — is keeping the family legacy alive.

In May, she opened Lil’ Risky, 4620 Bair Ave. in north Lincoln. The name is an homage to her father’s bars but also shows her own playful side.

“It’s just a little risky,” Terri Patton said. “Just a little.”

With her bar ownership, Patton has broken through a glass ceiling, so to speak. She’s watched over the years as the industry, most of it run by males, has moved forward.

“I’ve been in the bar business for 35 years,” she said. “As a female, I’ve got lots of stories I can tell you.

“It’s a good old boy network and always has been.”

Gender aside, Patton has followed the same blueprint for staffing her new bar. Just like the days of her father’s empire, Lil’ Risky is loaded with family members.

Her son, Phillip Mays (who goes by the nickname Pip) is the bar’s manager, while his daughter, Haizey — a Nebraska Wesleyan University student majoring in social work — is the night manager.

“That’s four generations of this family who have worked in our bars,” Patton said.

Lil Risky is located inside the former Heidelberg’s Sports Bar & Restaurant. About 2,000 square feet were lost in the renovation to make room for a Little Caesars location.

That leaves about 5,400 square feet for Lil Risky, more than enough room, says Patton, adding that big bars are a thing of the past.

“No one can afford to pay for that kind of square footage,” she said.

Lil’ Risky has a full-service kitchen that specializes in burgers, Patton said.

The upcoming start to the football season brings with it a lot of excitement, said Patton, who remembers being so close to Memorial Stadium during the days of the Green Frog.

That changed a little with the opening of Risky’s, which was located more in the middle of town. However, Lil’ Risky is situated minutes from the stadium — which should enhance the game day experience.

Patton said Lil’ Risky will provide a shuttle service to Husker games. For $10, vans will provide round-trip transportation and a post-game drink upon arrival.

“I miss all of that,” she said. “I remember game days being so much fun.”

