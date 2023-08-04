The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of the first executive director of Tech Nebraska, a new organization created to cultivate Nebraska’s tech community and drive collaboration, growth and policy for Nebraska businesses.

Laurel Oetken, who most recently served as director of entrepreneurship and innovation at the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, is now leading the organization that was formed in December. The Omaha native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate also has worked as a project manager at Ervin & Smith and a marketing project manager at Flywheel.

“Laurel comes to Tech Nebraska with a strong record of bringing tech leaders, entrepreneurs and community and state policy leaders together,” said Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone. “We’re excited to have her leading the efforts of the new organization to further connect technology interests throughout the state and grow Nebraska’s technology brand.”

Oetken said Tech Nebraska has a "unique opportunity to continue building on past momentum, advancing our state’s technology interests and reputation as a leader in technology and innovation even further.”

“To be a part of accelerating this growth through Tech Nebraska and to serve as its first executive director is truly exciting," she said. "I can’t wait to get started.”

