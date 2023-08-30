Football season is officially here. The marquee is back — maybe not in its familiar place, but it's back nonetheless.

The honking horns from passing motorists on Normal Boulevard were a welcome surprise on Wednesday for Bruce and Jeff Melichar.

"It feels like football again," Bruce said.

Some traditions endure. Since the 1970s, the marquee at the downtown gas station on the corner of Ninth and P streets predicted the score of each Husker game.

Forget that Nebraska is always chosen to win — "I like my windows," Bruce has always maintained — it's one of those traditions that people counted on.

When Melichar's moved from its longtime downtown location to 4749 Normal Blvd., in May to make room for a high-rise condominium project, the first thing people asked was whether the marquee would make the move.

No doubt, they said.

And as seemingly heartbreaking as it was to displace a family business that had been in operation for 53 years, the story hasn't been sad at all.

In fact, the Melichars report that business is up more than 30% from last year and they figure to make their year-end goal by the end of September.

Still, the marquee issue gnawed at them. Old-time customers from downtown asked about it often, including the football friends who spent game days tailgating at the old location, which was a short walk to Memorial Stadium.

"We just had to get it up on the wall," Bruce said.

Just last week, they finally settled on a wall that faced Normal Boulevard, a section of town that sees its share of traffic.

"I like that a lot of people get to see it here," Bruce said.

On Monday, they did the measuring. On Tuesday, it was mounted.

"We wanted it high enough where people could see it," Jeff said. "The white stands out against the gray walls. I think it pops more than it did downtown."

And on Wednesday — as it will be every Wednesday this fall going forward — the score was unveiled:

TRADITION CONTINUES!

NEBRASKA 32

MINNESOTA 20

"We kicked it around most of the day," Jeff said. "It feels right. It feels like football season now. We were saying it was almost here. Normally, we're ready, even if it's a road game. We're putting up posters, we're getting ready. It didn't seem that way this year.

"Now it does."

