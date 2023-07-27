Tuesday's announcement that Red Way Airlines was discontinuing service to three cities early next month caught many ticket-holding locals by surprise.

Red Way, which began flying out of Lincoln Airport in early June, will stop flying to Austin, Texas on Aug. 5 and two days later will discontinue flights to Atlanta and Minneapolis.

"I'm disappointed they didn't perform better," said Red Way CEO Nick Wangler. "We knew going into this that there would be a lot of lessons learned — that some things were going to work really good and other things weren't going to work as well."

Wangler and Lincoln Airport Executive Director Dave Haring said from the outset that they would be quick to discontinue anything that wasn't working.

That was the case on Tuesday. Rather than throwing what they believed to be good money — a $3 million nest egg of American Rescue Plan Act money from the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County — into a bad cause, they simply pulled the plug.

Airfare refunds will be issued, but that left a lot of people scrambling to rebook summer and fall travel plans — from baseball games in Atlanta to a Kansas City Chiefs road game or the Huskers' season opener in Minneapolis this fall — while also voicing their displeasure.

"My only gripe is they ran a (buy-one-get-one) sale two weeks ago," said Lincoln resident Benjamin Weyers. "Then they pulled the plug after people purchased airline tickets and tickets to concerts and sporting events.

"I definitely won't be purchasing from them again."

Wangler has no explanation for why sales were so soft in Austin, which he considered to be an underserved market.

Discontinuing service to Texas' capital city was not good news for a handful of locals.

"This is very disappointing," Nancy Henry wrote on Facebook. "We are just getting ready to fly back to Lincoln from Austin. Our flight here was amazing. So easy, fast & convenient for our son to pick us up.

"We were so looking forward to be able to come down here more conveniently. They did not give it enough time & during the right season!"

The start of the football season held promise and potential, especially because the Huskers open their season with a Thursday-night game on Aug. 30 against Minnesota.

The flight schedule broke so that a Husker fan would be able to take the short flight to Minneapolis on Thursday, spend a few days there and return on Sunday.

Haring said he had heard there was interest in that kind of travel schedule, but the flight home was where the route's feasibility took a hit. Not everyone was returning home on the same schedule.

"It didn't make much sense to have 30 people on a 150-seat plane on the way back to Lincoln," he said.

The same scenario did in Tara Guy's plans to fly to Minneapolis for the Oct. 8 game between the Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

In the end, the math just didn't add up.

Most people can understand the startup airline's growing pains. However, discontinuing flights without proper notice is hard to forgive, others say.

"Wow. Absolutely screwed hundreds of people," Michael Bradley wrote in a post. "Now they have to pay huge prices to book last minute flights. Haven’t had to use them yet but was always seeing what their prices were. I will never use them now since this could happen. Don’t care how much they work out.

"If canceling flights the week before is an option then they will never be an option. Unreal."

