B&R Stores, the Lincoln-based supermarket chain, has announced another acquisition.
The company said Friday that it has agreed to buy Mason's Market in Minden. Terms of the deal, which is scheduled to be finalized on June 19, were not disclosed.
The store has been a fixture in Minden since the 1950s, when it was opened by Tom and Edda Mason. Craig Space assumed ownership of the store in 1984 and his son Riley has operated it since 2011.
"I would like to thank the community for shopping with my family for many years and thank the employees for their loyal service," Craig Space said in a news release. "The support we have received has been truly remarkable."
B&R Stores President Mark Griffin said the store will continue to operate as Mason's Market, and, "We look forward to working with the current employees of the store," he said.
"We are proud to have the opportunity to serve the customers of Minden and endeavor ourselves to uphold the same high standards established by Riley and his family," Griffin said.
The purchase is B&R Stores' second in as many months. Last month, the company agreed to buy Joe's Market in Loup City.
The acquisitions add to B&R Stores' growing portfolio of small-town grocery stores. The company that owns Russ's Market and Super Saver has bought more than a dozen locations in small towns in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri since 2017.
Juveniles pulled from detention center; Nebraskans expected to hit the road; questions remain for Hoiberg's team.
12 Nebraska shops to check out
Suite Child
Suite Child at 2304 Central Ave. in downtown Kearney has the latest baby and toddler fashions as well as helpful products for families with new babies. There is also a store in Elkhorn.
Mike Konz, Kearney Hub
York Boot 'N Repair
Tammy and Randy Obermier own York Boot 'N Repair on the east side of the town square for 100 years. The business is a full-service leather repair store that also builds custom orthotics and sells boots and shoes.
Melanie Wilkinson, News-Times
Platte River Outdoors
Platte River Outdoors in Loup City sells a variety of hunting, fishing and archery gear and accessories. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grace McDonald, Kearney Hub
Marah's Treasures
Marah's Treasures is at 304 Broadway St. in Taylor in Loup County. The shop carries gift items and fragrances, plus life-sized plywood figures made to order, and is open Thursday and Friday afternoons.
Marah's Treasures Facebook page
The Most Unlikely Place
The Most Unlikely Place, 205 Main St. in Lewellen, is just a short drive from Lake McConaughy and is open Wednesday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It closes for the season from mid-November to mid-March.
The combination bistro/gallery serves breakfast and lunch as well as offering a wide variety of fine art. Sculptures, jewelry, paintings and more are available.
VICTORIA AYOTTE BROWN, Journal Star
Fort Cody Trading Post
The Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive in North Platte, has a variety of merchandise. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. "
We have one of the best selection of western books anywhere, handmade Native American jewelry and arts, T-shirts, toys, Minnetonka Moccasins, retro soda pop, candy, hot sauces, cook books, Nebraska-made items and food, stuffed animals, souvenirs, cards and much, much more," the store's Facebook page boasts.
Nebraska Tourism
Hollywood Candy
Hollywood Candy is in Omaha's Old Market at 1209 Jackson St. The store specializes in "hard-to-find retro and nostalgic candies of the past" and has modern-era candy as well. It has a large collection of PEZ dispensers and retro toys and novelties.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Brown Sheep Co. Mill Store
The Brown Sheep Co. Mill Store, located at 100662 County Road 16 in Mitchell, is attached to the mill and sells the company's yarn "seconds" and other crocheting/knitting supplies. The company's yarn is known and sold worldwide. One benefit of the mill store is "seeing all the wonderful handpaints that our handpainter tries out when developing new color ways. Because these hanks are one of a kind and generally not reproduced, they are not offered to our retail customers for purchase," according to the company's website.
Nebraska Tourism
Master's Hand Candle Co.
Master's Hand Candle Co. in Tekamah, 3599 County Road F, has more than candles --
delectable chocolates, flowers, home decor, shopping, gifts, jewelry, purses and diva wear. The shop's website declares it "every woman's dream store." The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Nebraska Tourism
North Platte Art And Gift Gallery
The North Platte Art and Gift Gallery, 516 N. Dewey, is open Tuesday through Saturday and has local contemporary art in a variety of mediums. The enterprise began in 1987 when a group of local artists rented a vintage downtown storefront. One of the five galleries hosts monthly competitive art shows.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Park Avenue Antiques
Park Avenue Antiques, 515 N. Park Ave. in Fremont, has furniture, dishes, linens, home decor and books, as well as a multitude of signs. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Emilie Bouvier/Nebraska Tourism
The Keeping Room
Its website describes The Keeping Room as "a
fusion of stylish antiques, unique holiday and home decor, unique fashion, food and drink and a friendly atmosphere." The Nebraska City store is at 717 Central Ave. and is open Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 10-7 and Sunday 1-4 p.m.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Marshall Custom Hats
Marshall Custom Hats, 214 Staples St., in Arthur features handmade hats made by James Marshall.
“It’s amazing that about 42 percent of my customers are repeat customers," Marshall told Tri-State Livestock News last year. "Once I get them in once, they’re usually back for another one."
Nebraska Tourism
