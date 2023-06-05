Ameritas has announced the upcoming retirement of its current CEO and the naming of a successor.

The Lincoln-based insurance and financial services company said Bill Lester, president and chief executive officer of Ameritas Mutual Holding Company, Ameritas Holding Company and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp., will retire on Jan. 2.

The Ameritas board has selected Bob Jurgensmeier, who currently serves as executive vice president of independent distribution and investments, to succeed Lester as CEO.

Lester is a Nebraska native with a business degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He began his career with Ameritas in 1983 as a securities analyst and held numerous positions throughout the organization before becoming CEO in January 2020.

“Bill’s legacy reflects 40 years of unwavering commitment to the Ameritas purpose and customers and to everyone associated with the organization,” Ameritas Board Chair Tonn Ostergard said in a news release. “Bill is an outstanding leader and an exemplary representative of Ameritas within the industry and community. The board and I thank Bill for his leadership and congratulate him on his retirement.”

Jurgensmeier has worked in the insurance and financial services industry for more than 25 years. He began his career with Ameritas in 2012 as senior vice president and chief actuary, individual division.

In addition to Jurgensmeier's appointment, Ameritas also announced the appointment of Sue Wilkinson as president and chief operating officer, also effective Jan. 2. Wilkinson joined Ameritas as a corporate accountant in 1995 and has held various leadership roles. She was elected executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer in 2018.

Jurgensmeier and Wilkinson are terrific choices, Lester said.

“Bob and Sue are smart, strategic leaders with a great vision for the future and a deep understanding of our industry and of the unique qualities that make Ameritas so special.”

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023