Allyssa Kipling, seven weeks from her wedding day, heard on Monday night that Tip Top Tux had closed its locations in Sioux City, Iowa, and Omaha.

She hoped that Lincoln's location wasn't affected, too.

As it turned out, the entire chain — dozens of stores in 14 states — closed its doors for good early Monday morning, with little warning — and while leaving clients everywhere without formal wear for upcoming events.

"We had zero notice they were closing," said Kipling, a Lincoln event planner who is scheduled to marry Shawn Cronin on Sept. 23.

She checked her webpage on the company's website on Tuesday to find it was "temporarily unavailable." She then got in her car and drove to the store at 4848 Normal Blvd.

She was greeted by a sign on the door that read: "We apologize for any inconvenience. If you are a customer returning your tuxedo from the weekend, you will not be charged late fees, and may keep your tuxedo."

One of the store's manager was in the parking lot as well.

"She told us that she didn't know until 2 in the morning that they were out of jobs and closed for good," Kipling said. "I feel more bad for the employees that lost their job than anyone and for those with weddings this weekend."

Kipling knows she dodged a bullet, that her situation could have been a lot worse. She has 45 days to figure out an alternative for Cronin and his groomsmen.

That's plenty of time. Maybe the suits won't be that perfect shade of blue she was counting on, but if she's being completely honest, the only thing that really matters is her wedding gown — and it's already in her possession.

"That's what everyone keeps telling me," she said with laughter.

She spent Tuesday contacting the groomsmen, getting them to call their banks to dispute payment to Tip Top Tux, which made more than $2,000 from this wedding alone.

Sioux City resident Tyler Sanek had a positive outcome, too.

After spending all day Monday failing to reach the Tip Top Tux in his city and worrying about what he and his groomsmen would wear for his October wedding, he got a text from the store's manager in Sioux City.

Because his order of 10 tuxes had been paid in full, it had been filled — two months early — and was available for pickup at the company's warehouse.

The added bonus is that he gets to keep the tuxes, too.

"It worked out for him," said his mother, Tina Sanek, who lives in Lincoln. "I feel bad for the people who are going to get hurt by all of this."

Parent company Dapper & Dashing, with more than 100 retail stores operating in 14 states, billed itself as one of the largest formalwear rental retailers.

There were four Tip Top Tux locations in Nebraska: two in Omaha, and two in Lincoln.

Beside Tip Top Tux, it also operated regional companies, including Al’s Formalwear, Nedrebo’s Formalwear, Savvi Formalwear, American Commodore Tuxedo, Tuxedo Central, Dream Dress Express, Anya Bridal and American Commodore Dress Shoppe.

A LinkedIn post from Mark Emmitte, the former director of store operations for Dapper & Dashing, indicates that even executives were unaware that the closure was coming.

"Unfortunately, our company shuttered its doors yesterday with no notice," Emmitte posted on Tuesday. "It came as a complete surprise, including (to) me as a member of the executive committee."

