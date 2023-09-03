Coming out of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in business and economics, everything Chloe Higgins thought she knew about manufacturing could be summed up with three letters.

Three Ds, actually.

"Dark, dirty and dangerous," said Higgins, a workforce development administrator for the city of Lincoln. "That's the stigma I came in with to this job."

She wasn't alone in that line of thinking. Perception is reality.

"Manufacturing has got a bad name, so parents want you to go be a teacher or a lawyer or a dentist or a doctor and get a four-year degree, get a master's degree," said Nick Cusick, the president and CEO of Bison Inc., the Lincoln maker of sports equipment. "Manufacturing, generally speaking, has a history of being viewed as as one of those dirty jobs."

It's the perpetual fight for Bison and every other manufacturing plant.

And that fight is more difficult in a place like Lincoln, where an incredibly low unemployment rate — around (and sometimes below) 2% — has created a situation where there are more jobs available than people to fill them.

And that's Higgins' plight in overseeing the Lincoln Manufacturing Council, which, with the help of a $2.1 million workforce development grant, has taken aim at filling that dearth of jobs in the manufacturing sector by offering a six-week manufacturing course.

Her first step was changing her own perceptions — and misconceptions — by touring some of Lincoln's manufacturing plants.

"As soon as I got to tour the facilities, I could see they're very clean. They're not dirty, and safety is so incredibly prioritized," she said. "As soon as you step inside any facility, you can see that those things are true."

In addition, manufacturing jobs pay much more than she ever thought. The job requires using your hands while also thinking on your feet.

"It's not just working on an assembly line, screwing the same screw in the same hole over and over," Higgins said. "It's like an incredible array of different things that you can be doing and there's incredible opportunity for growth."

Consider that at Bison, workers make everything from basketball hoops to benches to bleachers, while Lincoln Industries is the largest privately held metal finishing company in North America, and Kawasaki builds a subway car for New York City that last year was named the coolest thing made in Nebraska.

"You're making a basketball hoop that's going to be put in the community gym, that's going to bring people together," Higgins said. "That's what's meaningful, and that's what we want to be able to show people."

But as rewarding as the jobs can be, filling them has been a challenge.

It prompted Bison, Kawasaki and TMCO to get together in 2019 with city leaders to create the Lincoln Manufacturing Council.

The demand for workers in the manufacturing sector isn't new, said Higgins, who said the problem gets more challenging as more and more baby boomers enter into retirement.

Tapping new sources for workers has become the goal. The underemployed — someone who is capable of doing far more in the workforce, she said — is a focus.

"That can mean a lot of things," Higgins said. "We are targeting that general demographic in the community, but also immigrants and refugees, people in correctional facilities and high school students who are maybe not going to go on to college, but want a good career."

The Lincoln Manufacturing Council provides a six-week course that meets once a week for two hours. Included with the class is dinner, child care, a 90-minute job shadow, a career fair and — for those who attended everything — a $250 stipend to offset lost wages for taking time off work for the class.

The class is a bridge — a way to teach some basic skills used in manufacturing and connect them with the sort of full-time jobs that would offer them more money, stability and benefits.

Fourteen manufacturing companies in the council offered different levels of sponsorship, money that pays for the classes, meals and stipends.

Kawasaki’s Kevin Mattran wrote the curriculum, a course that teaches basic skills and things such as reading blueprints and work orders. It also teaches “soft skills” — the importance of showing up on time and how to talk to supervisors.

What manufacturers are looking for in the class is not people with well-honed manufacturing skills, but dependable people willing to learn them, he said.

"We've definitely hired people who have come through this program," said Garry Plouzek, a trainer at Kawasaki.

Dozens have taken the class. And the results have been favorable, Higgins said. The graduation rate is high, while about two-thirds of them have applied for jobs at Lincoln manufacturing plants, she said.