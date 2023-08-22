A Lincoln manufacturer that celebrated its 70th year in business this year has been sold.

ShoreView, a Minneapolis-based private equity firm, announced in a news release that it has purchased Lincoln-based Garner Industries. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a separate news release, Garner, which is a leading manufacturer and supplier of level-measurement sensors, said the sale to ShoreView will allow it to enter the next phase of its growth strategy through both creating new products and entering into new markets.

Scott McLain, president of Garner Industries, said the company worked with Bridgepoint Investment Banking to find a partner after Phil Mullin, the majority owner of Garner and leader of the company for decades, decided to retire.

Mullin had been at Garner Industries since 1968 and served as the CEO for decades before transitioning out of the role in 2014. He had remained majority owner of the company that makes the BinMaster suite of monitoring and inventory-management products for bins, tanks and silos, and also does custom manufacturing of injection-molded plastics.

Under Mullin's leadership, Garner grew from a small tool and die maker to a leading manufacturer that built a new 75,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 98th Street and Cornhusker Highway in 2001, which it expanded by more than 50% in 2017.