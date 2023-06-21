What does Opendorse, the Lincoln company that helps athletes connect with companies and brands, have in common with Apple, Disney, The North Face, Taco Bell and SpaceX?

They're all members of this year's Time100 Most Influential Companies List.

The list, which was announced Wednesday, ranks companies based on a set of factors, including impact, innovation, ambition and success.

The Time list is broken down into categories, with companies named as leaders, disrupters, innovators, titans and pioneers.

Opendorse was named as a pioneer, along with companies such as Google Deep Mind and Honeybee Health.

"Incredibly, incredibly honored to be recognized alongside legendary businesses like Apple, Disney, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, and more," Opendorse co-founder and CEO Blake Lawrence said in a tweet.

Lawrence and fellow former Nebraska football player Adi Kunalic founded the company more than a decade ago to help athletes share content on social media and get paid for it. They have seen business boom since rule changes a couple of years ago that allowed college athletes to start making money off their name, image and likeness.

Since then, about 90,000 college athletes have cashed in using Opendorse, and Lawrence told Time that total earnings for those athletes will top $100 million by the end of this year. The company itself snagged a $20 million venture capital investment last year.

"The honor is proof that athlete empowerment is center stage at all levels of sports — and the NIL industry has representation on the global level," Lawrence said on Twitter.