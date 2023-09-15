Lincoln Electric System is seeking a rate increase for the second year in a row.

The LES board on Friday heard the reasons behind why the utility believes it needs to boost rates 3.7% in 2024 after raising them 4.8% this year.

Prior to that, LES hadn't raised rates for five years.

The company says it is facing a budget deficit of $10.8 million in 2024, largely due to increased compensation costs for its employees.

Chief Financial Officer Emily Koenig told the LES board Friday that the company gave employees two pay increases this year to make salaries more competitive and plans to add more staff next year. Benefits enhancements, including paid parental leave, also have contributed to increased costs, she said.

That all adds up to an additional $8.7 million to be spent on salaries and benefits in 2024.

The other thing driving the projected deficit is a $2.3 million increase in net power costs.

LES has actually seen the cost to purchase and provide electricity go down by $2.6 million, but it also has seen its wholesale power generation revenue fall by $4.9 million.

The rate increase will average 3.7% for residential customers, but the proposed rate increases for the different classes of power users range from 2.1% for large light and power users to 7.8% for lighting customers.

Koenig said that the vast majority of residential customers will see their bills go up less than $4 a month. She also pointed out that even with the proposed increase, Lincoln customers will continue to have lower rates than those in Omaha, Kearney and many other cities in the region.

The LES board plans to hold a public meeting on the proposed rates and then will vote on them at its Oct. 15 monthly board meeting.

The City Council also must approve the rate increase and is tentatively scheduled to hold a public hearing on them on Nov. 6.

The new rates would go into effect Jan. 1.

