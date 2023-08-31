Next year, Lincoln Electric System will likely be led by a woman or person of color for the first time.

The municipal electric company, which has had three white male chief executives since its inception, has named three women and a Black man as finalists for its top job.

The four final candidates announced Thursday are: Emeka Anyanwu, Emily Koenig, Dawn Roth Lindell and Randa Stephenson.

“After a national search, we are pleased to advance four industry leaders as finalists for the CEO position who have the leadership abilities and expertise to move LES forward,” said LES Board Chair Andrew Hunzeker. “LES is a vital community asset, so we are soliciting community input that will be reviewed along with other criteria to make this important decision.”

The four are vying to succeed Kevin Wailes, who in May announced he will retire at the end of the year. Wailes has been CEO since 2010, when he replaced Terry Bundy, who served as CEO from 1998 to 2010. Walt Canney, the first LES CEO, served from 1971-1997.

The LES Administrative Board will interview the four finalists Sept. 13-14 and will host in-person and virtual sessions for the public on those days as well. Process details, presentation schedules and other information are available at LES.com/CEO.

The four finalists are:

* Emeka Anyanwu, Energy Innovation and Resources officer at Seattle City Light, one of the nation’s largest community-owned, not-for-profit utilities. Earlier in his career, Anyanwu spent 16 years at Kansas City Power & Light (now Evergy) in various roles in leadership and transmission and distribution operations. He has a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Iowa State University and a master of business administration from Rockhurst University.

* Emily Koenig, LES's current chief financial officer and vice president of Financial Services. Koenig has spent her entire career at LES and has served in a variety of roles. She serves on the Southwest Power Pool Finance Committee and the Missouri Basin Power Project Audit Committee, and also is CFO of the District Energy Corporation, a nonprofit joint entity that provides low-cost energy services in the Lincoln area. She earned a bachelor of science in education-administrative resource management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

* Dawn Roth Lindell, general manager (CEO) of Burbank Water and Power. She has 20 years of utility experience in water, wastewater, gas and electric distribution, as well as high-voltage transmission. Roth Lindell has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master of business administration from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.

* Randa Stephenson, Lower Colorado River Authority’s chief commercial officer. She previously served as LCRA’s senior vice president of wholesale markets and supply and has more than 24 years of energy utilities experience in asset management, finance, compliance, and governmental and regulatory affairs. Before joining LCRA, Stephenson held numerous management roles at Energy Future Holdings and NextEra Energy Transmission, most recently as the director of Regulatory Affairs and Strategy. She earned a bachelor of science in finance from Trinity University and a master of business administration from Southern Methodist University.

