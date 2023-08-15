There's no way to fully prepare for competing on an episode of "Chopped," Lincoln chef Rachel McGill learned.

The popular Food Network show is chock full of calories — and even more uncertainty.

From the clock to the judges to the ingredients themselves, which are delivered in baskets and revealed just seconds before the cooking begins.

"You have to think on your feet," said McGill, the James Beard Award nominee and executive chef at Dish whose "Chopped" experience will air Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Just because there's no way to prepare for the show doesn't mean McGill didn't try. She prepped by having someone at Dish make her a basket of random ingredients, which then had to be made into something both edible and aesthetically pleasing.

'Chopped' Lincoln's Rachel McGill, the executive chef and co-owner at Dish, 1100 E. O St., will make her debut on "Chopped" on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. Channel: Food Network.

The most random ingredient McGill cooked with during her preparation was Corn Nuts, not the easiest item to incorporate into a dish, but she found a way.

"You just have to kind of know and understand ingredients," she said. "You have some things that are in your head about like what you think you might want to do if you get X, Y or Z."

The clock proved to be an even bigger challenge, McGill said.

"It was unreal," she said. "I looked up and I was like, 'Oh wow, I have 10 seconds left.'"

"Chopped," which debuted in 2009, pits four chefs against each other in a cooking contest that requires them to think on their feet by using random ingredients — placed in a basket — while cooking against the clock.

With each course — appetizer, dinner and dessert — one chef is eliminated until just one chef is declared the winner of a cash prize, usually $10,000.

McGill taped the show in November. It was supposed to air in the spring but was delayed. She signed a nondisclosure agreement not to discuss the contest before it aired, but plans to talk about it to the Journal Star later this week.

What she could say on Monday was the two-day experience — a day of the show's producers learning about Dish, Lincoln and her culinary journey followed by a 16-hour day of cooking and waiting in the green room — while difficult, was everything she hoped it would be.

"I knew the time was going to be a factor," she said, listing other variables that are often overlooked. "... You're not familiar with the kitchen. You're not familiar with where things are, and you're not familiar with how things work necessarily. So you're trying to learn really, really quickly — and also create on the fly.

"It was a really, really big challenge for me. I questioned my skill set at that moment. I was like, 'Wow, this is this is really, really hard' and I think I'm really good at what I do."

In the end, she plated her dishes and said she was happy with them.

"I'm proud of what I made," she said. "It was hectic and maybe I wish I would have been a little bit more calm, cool and collected through it, but it was a good experience for sure."

Lincoln's most requested restaurants Jamba Juice Einstein Bros. Bagels Church's Texas Chicken Jason's Deli Hard Rock Cafe Peets Coffee Dave & Busters Shake Shack Bob Evans Potbelly Sandwich Works Cafe Rio Portillo's Giordano's Pizzeria P.F. Chang's China Bistro Uno Pizzeria and Grill Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Joe's Crab Shack Jack in the Box Bennigan's Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria Taco Cabana Hardee's California Pizza Kitchen A&W White Castle Tastee Inn Whataburger In-N-Out Burger Waffle House The Cheesecake Factory