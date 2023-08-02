A second feasibility study hasn’t scrapped plans for a 22-story mixed-use building in downtown Lincoln, but it has caused developers to draw up a plan with at least four contingencies.

“We’re still going to have a project there,” said Steve Glenn, a member of the team developing Lincoln Bold on the northwest corner of Ninth and P streets. “... It’s just like any project and development. You’ve got to be able to pivot and move one direction one day and in another direction the next day.”

Changes in everything from the interest rates to fluctuations with building materials like steel and cement to soaring rental prices in Lincoln could cause the Lincoln Bold project to be altered, Glenn said.

“I’m not going to speculate whether that means a shorter building, a fatter building or a taller building,” Glenn said. “I think for us it’s too soon to say what we’re going to do. But we are building contingencies.”

The original plan is to build a 254-foot-tall building, which would include 36,000 square feet of office space on floors 2-5, 70 luxury apartment units on floors 7-15 and 33 condo units on floors 16-21.

“That plan is still in place,” Glenn said, while admitting to at least three other contingencies.

The good news for the project is that time appears to be on its side right now because the project remains on hold until it gets a clean return from an environmental study following the demolition of Melichar 66 Sales and Service, which was leveled in early May after 53 years, to make room for the development at Ninth and P streets.

The cleanup included removal of the underground gasoline tanks and a replacement of all the soil that had been on the grounds.

Glenn said he optimistically hoped the environmental report might be complete by October, but is now “hopeful it’s done by December.”

And while he waits, he said market forecasts indicate that the interest rates that have soared in 2023 to fend off a national recession could fall.

“The environmental stuff, that little delay right now, is giving us some time to figure out where we go next,” Glenn said. “... The people that do interest rate prognostications say there’s going to be a softening of interest rates. We’re going to build contingencies because if interest rates go higher, we have to change.”

Despite all the uncertainty and lag time, Glenn said he is more encouraged than ever by the Lincoln Bold project.

“We’re very, optimistic about this project,” he said, noting that a second feasibility study was done just to make sure the projections from 18 months ago still exist today despite the changing market.

“We did another one so when we do pull the trigger we have all the new information of what we can charge for rents or (what) we can charge for condominiums.

“This breathing room gives you time to validate.”

